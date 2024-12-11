Singaporean star Regina Song to tour KL in January

SINGAPORE’s rising star Regina Song will perform in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 10 next year in conjunction with her upcoming Fangirl: The Tour.

Song will perform at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre, with Malaysian singer Adriel serving as the opening act. This is Song’s first Southeast Asian tour, marking her first time performing in Malaysia.

“I am really excited to share Fangirl: The Tour with all my audiences and I cannot wait to see them in person next January,” said the singer.

Aside from KL, she will also perform in other Southeast Asian cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

Song is a 20-year-old Singaporean artiste who gained fame for her single The Cutest Pair, receiving over 17 million streams for the track on Spotify and appearing on various playlists such as Spotify’s Viral 50 - Global.

Song has over 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also since released her debut album Fangirl and performed across Singapore, opening for Australian singer Grent Perez and English singer Matt Maltese.