HIS name may not be as popular as his fellow artistes but for Amir Zaki Misri, or more affectionately known as Ki Misri, the talent he possesses has a soul of its own.

Ki Misri presents his latest single entitled Orang Baik, the result of his own production with a line of talented composers Barr Hadiff and Rudy Nastia, published by Warner Music Malaysia.

At just 22 and a Bachelor of Digital Marketing student at Universiti Teknologi Mara currently undergoing industrial training, his journey began in June 2020. Ki Misri embarked on his creative path by uploading 12 self-written songs on to YouTube.

“My covers Arjuna Beta and Sesuatu Di Jogja got unexpected attention from listeners in Malaysia and Indonesia until I was approached by Warner Music Malaysia and this is where I established myself.”

Diam tak diam is Ki Misri’s third single with Warner Music Malaysia and he shared the deeper meaning behind each of his tune released thus far.

“The song Orang Baik is about appreciating individuals who always support us and give us encouragement.

“Some people always (worry) about (what others think) and make themselves depressed, there should be no need for that, just think about the good people who are always with us because that is more appropriate,” espoused Ki Misri.

Even though he is young, his soul is “old-school” and the genre he brings is “pop folk”, which is a genre generally more explored by artistes older in age.

“I tend to bring stories of human fatigue in the form of melody as well as rhythm,” he said, adding that his music explores emotion that people are unable to express.

“The process of producing a work takes a long time and the Orang Baik song took four months to complete. The recording (took place) at Studio Mixbro Records belonging to Rudy.

In addition to the single, a lyric video was also launched with caricature and a music video will be produced later with a metaphorical narration.

“So far, Orang Baik’s music video is still in the process of completion. My hope for the Orang Baik single is it will be heard by the right people – the people who need to know that it is important to think about those who are always with us.”

Orang Baik can be downloaded on iTunes and used as a ringtone for calls to all local telecommunication companies and can be streamed via Spotify, KKBox, Deezer, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Orang Baik music video is available for viewing on Warner Music Malaysia’s YouTube channel.