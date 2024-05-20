Sipping across cultures

10 famous drinks around the world that define its country of origins

Sake is usually served chilled or warmed in traditional ceramic cups. – ALL PICS BY PEXELS

EVERY sip of a beverage carries within it the essence of a culture, a history and a tradition. From the cobblestone streets of Europe to the bustling markets of Asia, beverages have woven themselves into the fabric of societies worldwide, each sip telling a story of heritage and innovation. Here is a compilation of 10 famous drinks from around the globe, celebrating the diverse flavours and cultural significance of each drink that has come to symbolise the land of its origins. Japan: Sake Japan’s iconic rice wine sake has been an integral part of Japanese culture for centuries. Crafted from fermented rice, sake has a delicate balance of sweetness and acidity, with a subtle umami undertone. Often enjoyed during ceremonial occasions or paired with traditional Japanese cuisine, sake represents craftsmanship and tradition in every sip.

India: Lassi In the vibrant streets of India, lassi reigns supreme as a beloved refreshment. This creamy yoghurt-based drink is flavoured with spices like cardamom or fruit like mango, offering a cool respite from the heat of the Indian subcontinent. Whether enjoyed plain or with a dash of rose water, lassi embodies the rich culinary heritage of India.

Italy: Espresso Italy’s contribution to the world of coffee is exceptional, with espresso being the cornerstone of Italian coffee culture. Served in small, potent shots, espresso delivers a bold caffeine kick with a rich, velvety crema. This intense brew fuels the Italian passion for life.

Turkey: Turkish tea Turkish tea or çay holds a special place in Turkish hospitality and social gatherings. Served piping hot in delicate tulip-shaped glasses, Turkish tea is strong and black, often accompanied by sugar cubes or traditional Turkish sweets. More than just a beverage, sharing a pot of çay fosters camaraderie and connection among friends and family.

Mexico: Margarita Mexico’s iconic cocktail, the margarita, is a great balance of tangy lime, smooth tequila and a hint of orange liqueur. Served over ice with a salted rim, this refreshing concoction is a fiesta in a glass, perfect for celebrating life’s joys.

Thailand: Thai iced tea Thailand’s vibrant street food scene is incomplete without the addition of Thai iced tea, known locally as cha yen. This indulgent beverage features strongly brewed black tea sweetened with condensed milk and infused with spices like star anise or cardamom. Served over ice, Thai iced tea is a delightful blend of creamy sweetness and aromatic spices, offering a refreshing escape from the tropical heat.

Brazil: Caipirinha Brazil’s national cocktail, the caipirinha, is a spirited blend of fresh lime, sugar and cachaça, a Brazilian sugarcane spirit. Served over crushed ice, this zesty concoction is a tantalising fusion of sweet, sour and subtly earthy flavors.

United Kingdom: Pimm’s Cup The Pimm’s Cup reigns as the typical British refreshment during hot weather. This refreshing cocktail features Pimm’s No. 1, a gin-based liqueur infused with botanicals and fruits, mixed with lemonade and garnished with fresh cucumber, strawberries and mint. Sipped leisurely at garden parties, the Pimm’s Cup captures the essence of summertime in the UK.

Vietnam: Vietnamese egg coffee Vietnam’s innovative take on coffee, the Vietnamese egg coffee, is a decadent blend of strong coffee, sweetened condensed milk and a frothy egg yolk topping. Served hot or cold, this indulgent concoction is a harmonious marriage of rich, bold coffee flavours and creamy sweetness. Vietnamese egg coffee offers a unique culinary experience that delights the senses, which also reflects its unique blend of local flavours with its colonial heritage.