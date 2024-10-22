Six-day Buddhism course on Dzogchen empowerments, dharma teachings

HOSTED by the Malaysian Yeshe Khorlo Buddhist Association, the 2024 Dzogchen Empowerments and Dharma Teachings, led by Gangteng Rinpoche (pic), is held from today until this Sunday at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort in Kuala Lumpur.

Disciples from the East and West are gathering in Malaysia to participate in this event.

Gangteng Tulku Rinpoche, Kunzang Pema Namgyal, the ninth Gangteng Tulku, was born in 1955 in a remote area of central Bhutan. He was recognised through dreams and signs as the reincarnation of Pema Lingpa by the 16th Karmapa, Dudjom Rinpoche and Khenchen Jigme Phuntsok Rinpoche as well as other Vajrayana masters. He received traditional education as a reincarnate lama at Tongsa Monastery and was formally enthroned as the ninth Gangteng Tulku at the age of 16.

The six-day course here includes essential dharma activities surrounding the teachings on the five preliminary practices (Ngondro) of Dzogchen, the highest and quickest Buddhist path to realisation.

The fifth of these practices is Guru Yoga, which is the keystone for all successful Dzogchen practice as it involves full body, speech and mind identification with the Guru, in this case Guru Rinpoche himself, the Second Buddha.

Gangteng Rinpoche will enlarge upon this practice by offering teachings on the detailed and self-contained Guru Yoga ritual practice of Lama Norbu Gyatso, a treasure discovered by Pema Lingpa, thus offering students a greater opportunity for fruitful Ngondro and eventual full Dzogchen practice.

In the Dzogchen tradition, a ritual empowerment is required before engaging with a specific practice. This ritual plants the appropriate seeds and manifests the subtle energy of the fruition of the practice to be undertaken. In the case of this programme, Gangteng Rinpoche will offer empowerment for the Kunzang Gondu (the main Dzogchen practices that follow the Ngondro preliminaries) and the Lama Norbu Gyatso sadhana (prayer ritual).

After receiving the empowerment of the Kunzang Gondu “The Synthesis of Samantabhadra’s Entire Wisdom Mind”, interested participants are expected to complete 10,000 repetitions of each of the five practices of the Ngondro, which include taking refuge and prostrations, generating Bodhicitta, Vajrasattva practice, Mandala offerings and Guru Yoga. Upon completing these, they may then participate in a series of Dzogchen teachings and practice retreats led by the esteemed Gangteng Tulku Rinpoche.

Yeshe Khorlo Buddhist Association Los Angeles branch founder Tony Tang explained reincarnations and emanations of Pema Lingpa, a King Terton designated by Guru Rinpoche to reveal his hidden teachings to future generations, are divided into three types: body, speech and mind, with Gangteng Rinpoche being the “body” (activity) emanation in this life.

The purpose of these emanations is to preserve the pure teachings revealed by Pema Lingpa and to spread them where conditions are ripe for such extraordinary transformational activity.

Since assuming the throne at Gangteng Gonpa, Rinpoche has expanded the dharma activity of his lineage to numerous centres in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

Within Bhutan he has established over 50 new monasteries, nunneries, three-year retreat compounds and retreat facilities, all almost entirely funded by individual donations received from his devoted worldwide student base.

In addition, he has brought the living dharma to the secular population in Bhutan, with several hundred lay-citizens now engaged in the Ngondro and further Kunzang Gondu Dzogchen practices.

Malaysian Yeshe Khorlo Buddhist Association chairperson Xie Yanfang pointed out Vajrayana Buddhism has been present in Malaysia for over 40 years. Now, with the opportunity to invite Gangteng Rinpoche to Malaysia, students have the chance to engage in Ngondro practice and to receive direct Dzogchen teachings from a Dzogchen master. This opportunity has already attracted over 100 participants.

The course will be conducted online and in person, with translations available in Chinese and English. However, the empowerment activities this Saturday and Sunday will be available only to in-person participants.

Those interested can contact Yuki at 012-4404432 or Sherwin at 016-3236262. Malaysian Yeshe Khorlo Centre is located at No. 39 Jalan 1/45A, Kampung Batu, Off Batu 5 Jalan Ipoh, 51200 Kuala Lumpur.