$!Six international music videos shot in Malaysia

The videos featured iconic landmarks across Malaysia

Chainsmokers posing behind the Twin Towers in their Roses video. — PICS FROM DISRUPTER RECORDS 7 123RF

DID you know that some of your favourite music videos were shot here in Malaysia? From K-pop videos to Kollywood soundtracks, our country has been featured as the backdrop for several popular music videos. For pop culture enthusiasts, this is exciting as it allows us to relive the musical moment. So, if you are looking to recreate some pop culture moments, here are locations to check out! Batu Caves @ Gombak Japanese rock band HaKU visited Malaysia back in 2013 for a concert. To connect with local fans, the four-member band wrote and performed its single What’s with him in English. To show its appreciation further, the band filmed the video here.

The video prominently featured landmarks across Kuala Lumpur. Among them is Batu Caves, which saw the band members exploring the heritage site while lip-syncing to the lyrics. Its inclusion of locals at the site further elevated its resonance, giving it a personalised touch. The video’s documentary style allows for smooth and easy replication. KLIA Airport @ Sepang Another vlog style video shot here was the Chainsmokers’ Roses. The DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall made their debut in Malaysia, performing at Gravity Club KL. Videographer Rory Kramer tagged along and documented the duo’s journey here.

Kannum Kannum Nokia is the first music video to be shot in KLIA. — PICS FROM AASCAR FILMS & 123RF

Kramer, who shot the Roses video, included the footage of the duo at KL International Airport (KLIA). The video indeed starts with them navigating the airport before proceeding to highlight other countries across Asia. Kollywood superstar Vikram also explored KLIA back in 2004. The Indian actor shot the music video for Kannum Kannum Nokia at the airport. The romantic number was for his blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan. Vikram, along with fellow actress Sadha, was in full designer labels, dancing to the number at several areas in the airport. The video, which was shot like a commercial, was the first music video to be shot at KLIA.

Suria KLCC @ Kuala Lumpur In 2006, K-pop veterans Super Junior paid a visit to Malaysia to shoot a video for its single Dancing Out. Released as part of SMTown’s album 06 Summer SMTown, the video was shot throughout Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. The members were particularly seen walking, running, dancing and singing in Suria KLCC. Since its completion, the members have expressed fond memories of filming the video here at its Malaysian live shows.

Sunway Lagoon @ Subang Jaya B.A.P may have disbanded, but its legacy will remain with local fans, especially with the release of Crash. During its first showcase in Malaysia in 2012, the group was in Sunway Lagoon with the team from 8TV channel. Together, they participated in various attractions in the theme park, including zooming around in go-karts, interacting with animals and even indulging in local treats. The footage of their fun time was used in its music video for Crash.