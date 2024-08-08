Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur introduces new team building activity

SKYLINE Luge Kuala Lumpur has launched its new team-building activity Luge Quest, designed to foster camaraderie, enhance communication and boost team spirit, offering an exhilarating and memorable experience for corporate groups and organisations.

Luge Quest is not just about the excitement of the luge rides; it is a comprehensive team-building programme that brings people together.

Participants will navigate through various challenges that emphasise the importance of working together, strategising and supporting one another. The activities are crafted to promote a sense of unity among team members, making Luge Quest an ideal choice for fostering strong team dynamics.

Luge Quest is designed for groups from 30 to 100 participants, providing an engaging and dynamic setting for team building. Each session lasts between one to two hours, ensuring ample time for all activities and challenges under this offering by Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur.

Highlights of Luge Quest:

• Thrilling Luge rides

Teams will experience the excitement of Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur’s renowned luge tracks, navigating through twists and turns together.

• Exciting team building activities

Engage with a variety of fun activities designed to strengthen bonds and enhance teamwork.

• Prizes

Compete for exciting prizes awarded to the team with the most points, concluding a fun-filled day that fosters team spirit.

Luge Quest is available for an additional RM50.00 on top of regular Luge tickets for the four rides (RM66.50) and five rides (RM76.00) packages.