LOOKING for a laptop that will not weigh you down? Here are the slimmest laptops available in Malaysia that combine portability with performance.
These laptops represent some of the slimmest options available in Malaysia, each offering unique features and capabilities to suit different needs and budgets.
Whether you are a creative, professional or an everyday user, there is likely a slim laptop here that matches your requirements.
Acer Swift 14 AI
Specifications: Thickness 9.7mm | Weight 1.3kg
A powerhouse packed into an ultra-slim aluminium chassis, the new Swift 14 AI features the latest Intel Core Ultra processor series with built-in AI capabilities. Its standout features include a vibrant 14-inch Oled display, impressive 17-hour battery life and AI-powered features such as eye contact correction and background noise reduction.
The laptop comes in two variants with different RAM configurations (16GB/32GB) and includes Microsoft Office software. The PurifiedView 2.0 and PurifiedVoice 2.0 technologies enhance video call quality while features such as User Sensing 2.0 provide automatic device security.
Price range: RM4,399 – RM4,999
Apple MacBook Air M2 and M3.
Apple MacBook Air M2 and M3
Specifications: Thickness 11.3mm | Weight 1.24kg
The MacBook Air M2 and M3 lines represent Apple’s engineering prowess with its incredibly thin yet durable design. The two chips deliver exceptional performance and battery efficiency while the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals. Its MagSafe charging port, improved 1080p webcam and robust speaker system make it a premium choice for professionals.
Price range: RM4,499 – RM7,499
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
Specifications: Thickness 13.2mm | Weight 1.17kg
Despite its slim profile, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra packs serious power with its NVIDIA RTX graphics and Intel Core i7/i9 processors. The 16-inch Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for content creators and power users who need colour accuracy and smooth performance.
Price range: RM7,999 – RM9,999
ASUS ZenBook S 13 Oled.
ASUS ZenBook S 13 Oled
Specifications: Thickness 10.9mm | Weight 1kg
The ZenBook S 13 Oled stands out with its magnesium-aluminium alloy body and stunning 13.3-inch Oled display. Its Intel Core processors and long battery life make it ideal for business professionals who prioritise portability without compromising performance.
Price range: RM5,499 – RM6,999
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
Specifications: Thickness 14.8mm | Weight 0.97kg
This ultra-lightweight laptop features a carbon fibre chassis that is durable and portable. With Intel processors and a QHD display, it offers excellent performance for its size. The white colour scheme and premium build quality make it stand out from the crowd.
Price range: RM4,999 – RM6,499
Dell XPS 13 Plus.
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Specifications: Thickness 15.28mm | Weight 1.23kg
The XPS 13 Plus features a revolutionary design with a haptic touchpad and capacitive function row. Its InfinityEdge display minimises bezels while powerful Intel processors handle demanding tasks with ease. The premium build quality and excellent keyboard make it ideal for professionals.
Price range: RM6,899 – RM8,999
HP Elite Dragonfly G4.
HP Elite Dragonfly G4
Specifications: Thickness 16.4mm | Weight 0.99kg
This business-focused laptop combines extreme portability with enterprise-grade security features. Its 13.5-inch display offers excellent visibility, while the long battery life and optional 5G connectivity make it perfect for mobile professionals.
Price range: RM7,999 – RM9,999
MSI Prestige 13 Evo.
MSI Prestige 13 Evo
Specifications: Thickness 16.9mm | Weight 1.19kg
The Prestige 13 Evo balances performance and portability with its Intel processors and lightweight design. It features a comfortable keyboard, good port selection and solid battery life, making it suitable for work and entertainment.
Price range: RM4,999 – RM6,499
LG Gram Style.
LG Gram Style
Specifications: Thickness 15.9mm | Weight 1.23kg
The Gram Style stands out with its iridescent design and exceptionally light weight despite its 16-inch screen size. It features a
high-resolution display, good battery life, and enough power for everyday computing tasks and light creative work.
Price range: RM6,999 – RM8,499
Huawei MateBook X Pro.
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Specifications: Thickness 15.6mm | Weight 1.26kg
The MateBook X Pro impresses with its 14.2-inch 3.1K touch display and premium aluminium build. It offers good performance with Intel processors, a comfortable keyboard and Huawei’s Super Device features for seamless connectivity with other Huawei devices.
Price range: RM6,299 – RM7,999