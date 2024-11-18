LOOKING for a laptop that will not weigh you down? Here are the slimmest laptops available in Malaysia that combine portability with performance.

These laptops represent some of the slimmest options available in Malaysia, each offering unique features and capabilities to suit different needs and budgets.

Whether you are a creative, professional or an everyday user, there is likely a slim laptop here that matches your requirements.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Specifications: Thickness 9.7mm | Weight 1.3kg

A powerhouse packed into an ultra-slim aluminium chassis, the new Swift 14 AI features the latest Intel Core Ultra processor series with built-in AI capabilities. Its standout features include a vibrant 14-inch Oled display, impressive 17-hour battery life and AI-powered features such as eye contact correction and background noise reduction.

The laptop comes in two variants with different RAM configurations (16GB/32GB) and includes Microsoft Office software. The PurifiedView 2.0 and PurifiedVoice 2.0 technologies enhance video call quality while features such as User Sensing 2.0 provide automatic device security.

Price range: RM4,399 – RM4,999