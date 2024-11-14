AS greater environmental consciousness meets technological innovation with each passing year, smart home devices are continuously evolving beyond just being trends. They are playing a pivotal role in promoting sustainable living.

These smart gadgets not only make lives more convenient but have also shown to help reduce carbon footprint. Here are 10 eco-friendly smart home devices that are transforming the way consumers interact with not only their living spaces but also the environment.

Smart thermostats

Leading the charge in energy efficiency are smart thermostats such as the Nest Learning Thermostat or the Ecobee Smart Thermostat. These devices are able to learn a user’s schedule and preferences in order to automatically adjust their home’s temperature for comfort and to save energy by reducing heating or in in the case of Malaysian weather, cooling costs by up to 15%.

Smart LED bulbs

Unless you are completely in the dark, pun intended, it is common knowledge that different types of bulbs use different amounts of energy. For smart LED bulbs, brands such as Philips Hue and LIFX, these bulbs use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs.

A step into the future, smart bulbs also have features such as scheduling, remote control and even colour changing capabilities. By having the feature to automatically turn off when not needed, along with precise lighting control, these bulbs are able to greatly contribute to energy-saving and reduction of light pollution.