Smart living through AI innovation

TROPICANA Corp Bhd and Samsung Malaysia Electronics have forged a partnership paving its way into the future of sustainable living through artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Both corporations are collaborating to reconceptualise future centric modern living through the integration of AI technology into homes. Offering innovative home solutions for Tropicana’s developments, Samsung products will enhance the quality and functionality of home living.

The collaboration will provide Tropicana property buyers the benefit of Samsung product offerings and the upcoming townships will feature AI home appliances from Samsung including refrigerators, washers, air conditioners and vacuums.

“As a township developer since 1979, we design our developments with sustainability at the forefront and recognise the importance of creating communities that stand the test of time. This new partnership between Tropicana and Samsung will bring together the best in real estate and home technology,” said Tropicana CEO Ong Chou Wen.

“At Samsung, AI technology is designed to provide smart, efficient and personalised solutions for modern living. This collaboration represents a significant step towards creating homes that not only enhance the quality of life but also contribute to a sustainable future,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Denny Kim.

Every Tropicana township or development is guided by its eight unique development DNAs, which are accessibility, connectivity, amenities, facilities, innovative concepts and designs, generous open spaces, multi-tiered security and quality. This is coupled with its environmental, social, and governance pillars centred around the three pillars of people, planet, and partnership. The group believes that nurturing vibrant communities, protecting the environment, and building sustainable partnerships with stakeholders are vital to future-proofing business and corporate reputation.

With the foresight that AI, automation and big data are set to be major game-changers in the next three to five years, Samsung’s Bespoke AI Home presents a transformative and sustainable opportunity for prospective Tropicana homeowners, promising to streamline household chores and liberate time for personal pursuits.

Within the Samsung Bespoke lineup, intelligent features such as AI Energy Mode, AI Wash and AI Pro Cooking redefine the standards of home management. By continuously learning from user habits, Bespoke AI evolves appliance performance to deliver bespoke services that align with each Tropicana homeowner's unique preferences and needs, setting a new benchmark for personalised living experiences.