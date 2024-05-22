Snazzy sneakers

Explore the season’s most popular footwear releases

NOTHING beats the feeling of wearing a brand-new, clean pair of shoes. Whether they are for running, outdoor adventures, or simply upgrading your style, the joy and satisfaction of fresh footwear is unparalleled. For sneakerheads and fashion buffs, keeping up with the latest shoe drops is both thrilling and essential. From high-performance runners to statement-making styles, the newest releases cater to all tastes. Here are some of the exciting new designs out now, adding style and panache to shoe cupboards everywhere.

Puma x Playstation Puma and Sony Interactive Entertainment have teamed up to produce the Puma x PlayStation collection, blending style with tech. Inspired by Puma’s innovative “Pumatech”, these kicks feature iconic PlayStation motifs. The collaboration spans apparel, including shirts and shorts, with a spotlight on footwear. The collection features Puma court icons like the Suede, paired with running-inspired models like the RS-X, all enhanced with unique PlayStation details, debossed prints and gradient colour schemes. The Puma x PlayStation collection is available now with prices ranging from RM195 to RM539.

Skechers GOrun Collection Experience superior performance and comfort with the new Skechers GOrun Series. This collection, designed for runners of all ages, includes innovative options like the Max Cushioning Suspension and Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 for top-notch support and responsiveness. The GOrun Consistent 2.0 caters to the whole family, while the GOrun 400 V.2 and GOrun Accelerate provide comfortable and practical solutions for kids. Crafted with breathable materials and featuring Skechers Adaptive Closure for a secure fit, these shoes ensure comfort mile after mile.

Anta Kai 1 Playoffs collection Get ready for a game-changing moment in Malaysian basketball with the debut of the Anta Kai 1 series, a collaboration between top athletic brand Anta and NBA star Kyrie Irving. The new “Playoffs” pack introduces this exciting collection to Malaysia, showcasing two new colourways inspired by Irving’s remarkable basketball career. The Anta Kai 1 “Playoffs” represents a big step forward for Anta Malaysia, combining cutting-edge design, style and the essence of Kyrie Irving’s talent. As fans follow Irving’s NBA journey, this collaboration emphasises Anta’s commitment to providing high-quality footwear and apparel for Malaysian athletes and streetwear fans. Honouring Irving’s team the Dallas Mavericks, the “Playoffs” pack features two editions: Playoff Home and Playoff Away. These shoes come in vibrant colour schemes of white, navy, red, yellow, green and purple, each reflecting key elements of success on the court.

New Balance ‘Grey Days’ New Balance is paying homage to its iconic colour grey with a month-long celebration in May. Grey has been a symbol of the brand’s quality and style since the 80s, and it has been honoured with a short film titled Grey Days featuring vignettes highlighting New Balance’s impact on sneaker culture. The film, produced by the new imprint American Haiku, is a collaborative effort between creative directors Thom Glover and Daniel Wolfe, writer Elliott Power, and director of photography Norm Li. It features 1960s retro animation by Stray London and still photography by Samuel Bradley.