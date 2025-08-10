Sofia Iman, Suria KLCC open Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2025

SOFIA Iman, a brand synonymous with timeless elegance and cultural heritage, debuted at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2025 last Monday, presenting the opening show in a collaboration with Suria KLCC.
Themed “Heritage Reimagined, Style Redefined”, it showcased a collection that celebrated the rich legacy of Malaysian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens.
In a display of unity, Sofia Iman’s vision was interpreted by eight Malaysian designers: ABU, Ashley @ Kapas, Atelier Prive Melson, Fuza by Fuzana Mokhtaza, Jimmy Lim, Jimmy Wong, Tangoo and Uzair Shoid.
The collection served as a tribute to the master weavers of Terengganu, the artisans behind the brand’s exquisite songket pieces. By infusing traditional techniques with modern silhouettes, the show elevated songket beyond its traditional confines, presenting it as a globally relevant fashion statement.
Sofia Iman founder Faralina Abdul Wahab said the showcase is the culmination of years of dedication, creativity and staying true to its cultural roots.
“Our presence at Suria KLCC has shown us that customers desire modern interpretations of songket that they can incorporate into their daily lives. This collection was a direct response to that, and opening KLFW 2025 was an opportunity to present our story, honour our artisans and share Malaysian craftsmanship with a broader audience.”
The show set an inspiring tone for the week-long event, which featured over 55 of Malaysia’s finest designers and brands, celebrating Malaysian identity and innovation on the nation’s most prestigious fashion platform.