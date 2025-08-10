Sofia Iman, Suria KLCC open Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2025

SOFIA Iman, a brand synonymous with timeless elegance and cultural heritage, debuted at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2025 last Monday, presenting the opening show in a collaboration with Suria KLCC.

Themed “Heritage Reimagined, Style Redefined”, it showcased a collection that celebrated the rich legacy of Malaysian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens.

In a display of unity, Sofia Iman’s vision was interpreted by eight Malaysian designers: ABU, Ashley @ Kapas, Atelier Prive Melson, Fuza by Fuzana Mokhtaza, Jimmy Lim, Jimmy Wong, Tangoo and Uzair Shoid.

The collection served as a tribute to the master weavers of Terengganu, the artisans behind the brand’s exquisite songket pieces. By infusing traditional techniques with modern silhouettes, the show elevated songket beyond its traditional confines, presenting it as a globally relevant fashion statement.