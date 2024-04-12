Chelsia Ng returns to music with first full-length album

FOR most of her career, Chelsia Ng has predominantly been known for her acting chops. While she may have started out as a member of musical group Indecisive, the Penang native rose to fame upon starring in multiple movies and television shows. Many would recognise her for her role in the popular sitcom Kopitiam (2004) and in movies such as Gila Baby (2013) and Budak Flat vs Hantu Cina (2023). Despite her foray into acting, music remained a passion as she continued to pursue her musical aspirations. After departing from Indecisive, she returned to music in 2013 with the release of her debut EP Here With You. And now after 11 years, the 43-year-old marks her return again, releasing her full-length debut album. Made possible with the help of the Communications Ministry and MyCreative Ventures, Book One: Songs for You & I is a celebration of Ng’s journey as an artiste, storyteller and Malaysian.

Speaking exclusively with theSun, she elaborates on the journey of bringing the album to life and her hopes for it. What is it like to finally have the album out in the world? It feels strange because I have been talking about this for a long time. It was beginning to sound like a delusion to me and the people around me. They have been hearing me go on about it but they still encouraged me. So, now that it is out, it feels like an illusion. It feels like I have won some kind of universal galactic and interplanetary multiverse lottery. I am incredibly blessed to have the ministry’s support, my family and friends. I am blessed to be able to do what I love for a living. So, I am just very grateful this is all not just an illusion.

What has been the most surreal thing since the release of Book One: Songs For You & I? Having the album out and above all, being able to prove to my childhood self that I can do it. As I mentioned during the album launch, I was not born with the natural musical abilities such as my brother. I could not play an instrument to save my life. And to write a song? No way, I cannot do it. So, to be able to tell that little girl now, “Hey you did it”, feels surreal. As I wrote in the album’s prologue Dear Future You and I, the album serves as a reminder to myself and my listeners – to remind us the only thing stopping us from doing anything is ourselves. It is only impossible if we tell ourselves it is impossible. So, now I am looking at the little girl and saying, “you have a whole album and there are three languages”. It feels surreal to me and during sporadic moments in the day, I give myself some credit for achieving this.

How would you describe your growth since your days in Indecisive (with Douglas Lim) and 2013’s EP Here With You? When I started working with Lim, I was 14 years old. He was like a big brother who played the guitar beautifully. He could write anything and make it sound nice. He made it look easy and impossible at the same time. It made me self-conscious. So, to be able to write songs now, which is something I thought was impossible then, is growth for me. As from my EP days, I am more sure of my style and unapologetic about it. I used to want to make “popular” songs, trying to fit my melody and words into a frame and arrangement to be more palatable for the masses. While I still want my music to be commercially viable, that is not my utmost priority. For the release of Book One: Songs For You & I, I focused on storytelling. I made it how I wanted it to sound rather than being influenced by what I thought other people would want to listen to. How would you like the record to introduce you to new and longtime listeners? For new listeners, I would want it to be an invitation to my world. To invite them in and see what it is like and see if something resonates with them. I hope my stories will remind them of theirs. As for my longtime listeners, I hope for the record to be a life update. Not a reintroduction but more like “Hey, here is what I have been up to for the past 11 years”. I want them to feel like they are catching up with an old friend.

In the album, you paid homage to your Malaysian identity through writing and producing the songs in English, Malay and Hokkien. Why did you think it was important? Our heritage is not just a name we put on ourselves or on our passports. It is what makes us who we are. If we were to forget where we come from, we would never know where we are going. Our heritage provides us with a solid foundation. Many of us take it for granted being Malaysian. Being bilingual or trilingual is a superpower not many citizens of this world have. They have to pay a lot of money to be bilingual or spend a lot of time learning. For us, it is natural as it is easy for us to converse in different languages. For example, many of us in Penang speak Hokkien with each other. Even those who are not Chinese would speak Hokkien as well and it is so distinct. It is unique and it is sad to see it die. Many of the younger generation, unfortunately, do not speak the language. So, it brings me joy whenever I see people enjoying my Hokkien songs, reminding me how special it is to be Malaysian. Which of the languages are you most fluent in? I am most articulate when I get to use all three languages. As a Nyonya, I grew up thinking a lot of the Malay words we use were all-encompassed within Hokkien. Later on, I found out this was not true. It is just being Nyonya. So, which language am I strongest at? I suppose in writing, it would have to be English. But when speaking, I would say I am most powerful when I get to use all three. There are certain things in Hokkien you cannot translate into English. There are certain things in Malay you cannot translate into Hokkien and you cannot translate it into English as well. So, it is very specific.