SOUNDTRACK #2 hits the right chord

Second instalment depicts harmonies of heartbreak and healing

THE much-anticipated instalment in the Soundtrack series, Soundtrack #2, is poised to entertain audiences with its emotional depth and captivating narrative. theSun had the exclusive opportunity to delve into the heart of this musical tale, connecting with the director and talented cast who brought this story to life. A symphony of lost love Soundtrack #2 is a poignant exploration of lost love, serendipity and the prospect of second chances. At its core, the series follows the intertwined destinies of Do Hyeonseo, a piano prodigy and Ji Suho, a dreamer enchanted by online videos. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of their college romance, a dream to hike Europe’s Camino de Santiago and an abrupt breakup that shattered their shared aspirations. Years later, Suho has transformed into a successful CEO, driven by heartbreak and a passion for creativity. The series takes an unexpected turn as Suho, grappling with the consequences of his success, collapses in his office. The diagnosis reveals stress and exhaustion, prompting a journey of healing and self-discovery. Simultaneously, Hyeonseo’s life takes on a different trajectory. Faced with the harsh realities of adulthood, she takes on odd jobs to make ends meet. The series weaves a compelling narrative as fate reunites Hyeonseo and Suho, forcing them to confront the unresolved emotions of their past.

The director’s vision In an exclusive interview, the director shares insights into the creation of Soundtrack #2. Collaborating with respected colleague Choi Jungkyu, the director aimed to craft a story that seamlessly blended romance, comedy and exceptional music. Drawing comparisons to the first instalment, the director expresses confidence that fans of Soundtrack #1 will find equal delight in the new series. Reflecting on the casting process, the director applauds the nuanced performance of Keum Sae-rok in The Interest of Love and the memorable presence of Noh Sang-hyun in Pachinko. Sohn Jeong-hyuck, in his debut acting role, impressed the director with his creativity. The cast’s passion and camaraderie on set proved to be an inspiration for the entire production crew. In the spotlight - the cast’s perspective Sae-rok, portraying Hyeonseo, unveils the layers of her character. Hyeonseo, a pianist who had to relinquish her dream of becoming a concert pianist, embodies resilience in the face of adversity. Sae-rok delves into the challenges of preparing for the role, including the daunting task of learning to play the piano from scratch. She candidly shares the emotional connection she found in Hyeonseo’s journey, particularly in scenes that resonated with her own experiences. Sang-hyun, stepping into his first romantic series, sheds light on the enjoyable experience of working on Soundtrack #2. The script’s engaging blend of realism and humour appealed to him, providing a stark contrast to his previous projects. He emphasises the joyous atmosphere on set, marked by laughter and camaraderie.