Southern hospitality

JOHOR is not just the last port of call before disembarking across the Causeway. The southern most state in the Peninsular has many attractions of its own making it a worthwhile destination in its own right.
Here are seven places to visit when in Johor.
Legoland Malaysia Resort
Legoland Malaysia Resort helped boost the state’s profile as a tourist destination as the theme park offers an abundance of thrills and spills to go alongside its multitude of building block marvels.
A place of creativity and excitement awaits as you explore themed zones, thrilling rides and intricate Lego displays. But the magic does not stop there. During the Raya season, Legoland transformed its entrance area into a vibrant celebration of Malaysian heritage. Guests were treated to classic kampung games, the premiere of the world’s first Lego Friends 4D movie Alien Invasion, and creative challenges aligned with Lego’s “Play Unstoppable” campaign.
Stay alert, for with each festive season, Legoland is primed to offer yet more compelling reason to include it on your list of places to visit in Johor. In fact, many tourists visit Johor just to experience Legoland, with three-day family packages hugely popular as well as being wallet-friendly.
Johor Bahru Old Town
Travel back in time via the atmospheric streets of Johor Bahru Old Town, showcasing the city’s rich heritage. Meander through lanes adorned with colonial-era architecture and vibrant street art, each corner steeped in tales of bygone eras. Explore all the busy markets teeming with local food, offering a great glimpse into Johor’s rich culinary heritage. Amid the hustle and bustle, savour the essence of Johor’s cultural history and its warm, welcoming spirit.
Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque
The Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque is an architectural masterpiece perched majestically atop a hill in Johor Bahru. Admire the mosque’s resplendent domes, intricate carvings and stained glass windows, each detail a testament to Malaysia’s rich Islamic heritage. Step inside to bask in the peace of the prayer halls, where the interplay of light and space inspires reverence and contemplation.
Pulau Rawa
Seek solace amid the pristine beauty of Pulau Rawa, an island paradise off the coast of Mersing. Surrender to the charm of crystal-clear waters, powdery white sands and verdant tropical landscapes that define this perfect retreat. You can also engage yourself with snorkelling adventures amid vibrant coral reefs, or simply unwind on sun-kissed shores with the gentle lullaby of the sea as your soundtrack. Pulau Rawa offers a sanctuary for weary souls and a playground for nature lovers alike.
Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark
Quench your thirst for excitement at the Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, an aquatic playground brimming with exhilarating thrills. Spanning over 20 acres, this sprawling oasis offers an array of slides, wave pools and attractions designed to delight visitors of all ages. Plunge down heart-pounding slides, ride the waves in expansive pools, or go on leisurely journeys along lazy rivers. Whether seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures or laid-back relaxation, Desaru Coast promises endless fun in the sun.
Gunung Ledang National Park
Gunung Ledang National Park is a haven for nature enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. Trek through lush rainforests adorned with cascading waterfalls, encountering a colourful array of flora and fauna along the way. Test your mettle with a hike to the summit of Mount Ophir (Gunung Ledang), Malaysia’s highest peak in the southern region and be rewarded with panoramic vistas that will stir the soul.
Johor Premium Outlets
Conclude your Johor escapade with a shopping spree at the Johor Premium Outlets, a haven for fashionistas and bargain hunters alike. Browse through an array of designer brands and luxury labels, with discounts that make indulgence all the more irresistible. From haute couture to high-street fashion, the outlets offer choices galore with sartorial collections to suit every wardrobe, ensuring your Johor adventure concludes on a stylish note.
Go on a journey of discovery through Johor’s captivating landscapes, where each destination promises a new chapter in your travel story. Let Johor weave its magic and create a new almanace of memories.