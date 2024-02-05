Southern hospitality

JOHOR is not just the last port of call before disembarking across the Causeway. The southern most state in the Peninsular has many attractions of its own making it a worthwhile destination in its own right.

Here are seven places to visit when in Johor.

Legoland Malaysia Resort

Legoland Malaysia Resort helped boost the state’s profile as a tourist destination as the theme park offers an abundance of thrills and spills to go alongside its multitude of building block marvels.

A place of creativity and excitement awaits as you explore themed zones, thrilling rides and intricate Lego displays. But the magic does not stop there. During the Raya season, Legoland transformed its entrance area into a vibrant celebration of Malaysian heritage. Guests were treated to classic kampung games, the premiere of the world’s first Lego Friends 4D movie Alien Invasion, and creative challenges aligned with Lego’s “Play Unstoppable” campaign.

Stay alert, for with each festive season, Legoland is primed to offer yet more compelling reason to include it on your list of places to visit in Johor. In fact, many tourists visit Johor just to experience Legoland, with three-day family packages hugely popular as well as being wallet-friendly.