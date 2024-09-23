Special connection with Malaysian fans

THAI actors Win Metawin and Tu Tontawan recently made a visit to Malaysia for the opening of Puma flagship store at Sunway Pyramid in Petaling Jaya. Beyond their roles as celebrities, the duo holds a special place in the hearts of many Malaysians and their visit gave them an opportunity to connect with local fans while sharing insights about their upcoming project.

For Win, returning to Malaysia is always a heartwarming experience.

“Every time I visit Malaysia, I am always happy and grateful that my fans are around. They make me feel so comfortable,” he shared with theSun.

His deep appreciation for his supporters is evident in the way he speaks about them and his fans are equally devoted, following his journey closely through social media.

With his upcoming project Scarlet Heart, Win is eager for his fans to see the fruits of his hard work. His fans, having kept up with his updates online, are well aware of the effort he has put into the project, building anticipation for its release.

Tu, on the other hand, was visiting Malaysia for her first official work trip.

“I visited Malaysia when I was young but this is my first time coming for work. I am so happy and grateful to finally meet my Malaysian fans,” she expressed, visibly touched by the warm welcome she received.

Starring alongside Win in Scarlet Heart, Tu hinted the series will showcase their talents in new ways, promising to deliver an emotionally rich narrative.

Scarlet Heart is a romantic period drama that centres on a modern girl who is transported back to a time when Thailand was still a monarchy. She wakes up in the body of her former self, residing in the house of a prince. As she lives her new life, she forms friendships with various princes and becomes deeply involved in their affairs.

The original novel inspired broader adaptations, including the 2011 Chinese drama Scarlet Heart (Bu Bu Jing Xin) and the renowned 2016 Korean drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

The series is scheduled to begin production in 2025. Fans of Win and Tu can look forward to seeing them together in a series that promises to entertain viewers with its intriguing plot and good chemistry between the two actors.