Spicing things up

Why we crave heat in food?

THERE is a certain thrill that comes with eating spicy food. That slow-building burn on your tongue. The way your eyes water just a little. The slight panic followed by the strange satisfaction of enduring the heat. We know some may shy away from the fire, but others actively chase it. Asking for extra chilli, hunting down the hottest sauces and turning up the heat on every dish. But what exactly makes spicy food so addictive, and why do so many cultures embrace it? Natural high At the heart of spicy food is capsaicin, the active compound found in chilli peppers. Capsaicin does not actually “burn” in a physical sense but instead, it tricks your brain into thinking you are experiencing heat. When you eat something spicy, your pain receptors send a signal to your brain that mimics the feeling of being burned. In response, your body releases endorphins, the natural painkillers that also happen to make you feel good. This is why some people describe eating spicy food as a kind of rush because it literally makes you high on heat. Beyond chillies, different types of spices also trigger other sensations such as piperine in black pepper that adds a sharp tingle, ginger delivers a warm burn and mustard hits you with a fast, nasal heat. All of these contribute to

the complex experience of “spiciness” in different cuisines.

Global affair Every culture seems to have its own version of spice. In Thailand, it is the perfect balance of heat, sweet and sour in dishes such as tom yum and som tum. In India, the richness of curries builds layer upon layer of heat using dried chillies, ground spices and even, chilli oil. Sichuan cuisine in China introduces a different sensation altogether. It is known as mala, a mix of spiciness and numbing, thanks to Sichuan peppercorns. Here in Malaysia, spicy food is a way of life. It can be best described as the identity of Malaysians. Dishes of bold heat such as sambal belacan and spicy-sour flavours of asam pedas are considered a favourite of most Malaysians. Ask any Malaysian about their tolerance level – chances are, they have trained their taste buds from a young age. Even in countries not traditionally associated with spicy food, hot sauces and fiery condiments have carved out loyal fan bases. American cuisine gave birth to cult favourites such as Sriracha and ghost pepper sauces, while countries such as South Korea have turned gochujang and buldak noodles into viral sensations.

Understanding spice levels Spiciness is not the same for everyone, what is mild to one person might feel like fire to another. To help measure how hot different chillies are, scientists use something called the Scoville scale, which rates the amount of heat based on the level of capsaicin. For example, bell peppers have zero heat and score zero on the Scoville scale, while jalapenos range from 2,500 to 8,000 units. The small but fiery bird’s eye chillies, common in Southeast Asia, can hit between 50,000 to 100,000 units. For those who love extreme spice, ghost peppers shoot past one million, and the notorious Carolina Reaper, known as one of the world’s hottest chillies, can go over 2.2 million. However, the perception of spice is subjective. What might be mild to one person could be overwhelming to another. Cultural background, genetics and even, what you have eaten earlier in the day can affect how you experience spice. Why we love the burn For many, eating spicy food is about endurance and satisfaction. It is not really about the flavour. There is a sense of pride in being able to handle the heat. Spicy food also stimulates appetite and digestion. It increases saliva production and boosts metabolism, which may be why it is a staple in hotter climates where the kick helps cool down the body through sweating. Moreover, spicy food is full of flavour complexity. The heat draws out other notes in a dish, sweetness, sourness become more pronounced. When done right, spice does not overpower but it enhances.