Spike-tacular rise of ‘King of Fruits’

THE durian’s story begins deep in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, where the spiky fruit grew wild long before recorded history. Indigenous communities such as the Dayak in Borneo and the Orang Asli in Malaysia were among the first to harvest, consume and even use durian in traditional medicine. For these groups, the fruit was more than nourishment, it was part of their ritual and lifestyle.

The earliest written references appear in Malay texts from the 15th century, where durian was already regarded as a delicacy for royalty. The fruit’s name came from the Malay word duri, meaning thorn, a nod to its formidable shell.

When European explorers later encountered durian, many were struck by its paradox: a pungent odour that offended the senses, yet a taste likened to rich custard and almonds. The naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace famously described it in the 19th century as an acquired pleasure, both repelling and delighting at once.

This duality, off-putting to some, irresistible to others, helped cement durian’s mystique and reputation as the “king of fruits”.

Malaysia, a durian haven

While durian grows across Southeast Asia, Malaysia stands out as a global epicentre. The country’s tropical climate, fertile soil and long agricultural tradition created the perfect conditions for cultivating diverse varieties.

More than 30 species exist but only a fraction are edible. Among them, Musang King (Mao Shan Wang), D24 and Red Prawn are household names, each prized for their unique balance of sweetness, bitterness and creaminess.

Malaysia’s strong association with durian comes not only from its natural abundance but also from cultural reverence. Durian season, typically from June to August, turns towns and highways into open-air bazaars. Families, friends and even strangers gather around makeshift tables at roadside stalls, cracking open shells and sharing the golden flesh inside. The fruit is less an individual snack than a communal ritual.

This culture of sharing has transformed into something much larger: an entire tourism economy.