Spoof done right

The Naked Gun strips everything down to pure ridiculous fun

LEGACY sequels often miss the mark, but The Naked Gun lands a perfect punchline. Directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane, the film revives the iconic slapstick action-comedy franchise three decades after its last outing. This time, the chaos is inherited by Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., played by Liam Neeson, whose deadpan delivery surprisingly fits like a glove in a genre known for absurdity. The film embraces its roots unapologetically, proving that slapstick humour and parody still have a place in modern cinema. From the opening gag to its final ridiculous twist, The Naked Gun thrives on visual comedy, absurd dialogue and over-the-top action. Rather than attempting to reinvent the wheel, the film keeps the same chaotic energy that made the original trilogy a cult classic, while giving it a modern polish. It is a rare case where a spoof sequel not only works but feels necessary.

Humour that pushes boundaries The Naked Gun is a film that revels in stepping over the line. The humour is brash, politically incorrect at times and intentionally exaggerated, exactly as a spoof should be. Some jokes may ruffle feathers, but the movie makes no apologies for its approach. It is self-aware, constantly winking at its audience while firing off jokes at a rapid pace. For longtime fans of the franchise, the comedy feels like a natural continuation. For newcomers, it is a crash course in slapstick done right. The film encourages audiences to drop their guard, forget the rules of serious cinema and just laugh. It is a reminder that sometimes, movies are best enjoyed when they are not dissected for deeper meaning but embraced for their ridiculous fun.

Cast that brings the absurd to life The casting of Neeson as Lt. Frank initially raises eyebrows, but the veteran actor leans fully into the role. Known for his intense action personas, Neeson hilariously plays against type, delivering punchlines with a perfectly straight face while navigating one ludicrous scenario after another. Pamela Anderson shines as Beth Davenport, bringing a surprising mix of classic bombshell charm and sharp comedic timing. Paul Walter Hauser, as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., delivers scene-stealing moments, embodying the lovable incompetence the franchise is known for. Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, CCH Pounder and Liza Koshy round out a supporting cast that elevates every absurd moment with total commitment. Even the cameos, from Busta Rhymes to Dave Bautista, feel like part of the fun rather than cheap distractions. The chemistry among the ensemble is key. Each actor understands the assignment: keep a straight face while everything around them spirals into comedic chaos. That commitment makes the humour land even harder.

Action, gags, nostalgia Action sequences in The Naked Gun are gloriously overblown, with Neeson performing exaggerated stunts that would make his Taken character blush. Yet, the film smartly balances slapstick with nostalgia, sprinkling in nods to the late Leslie Nielsen’s iconic portrayal of Frank Drebin Sr. These moments are heartfelt tributes rather than forced callbacks, allowing longtime fans to feel the connection without overshadowing the new story. Visual gags remain the franchise’s bread and butter, from background antics to blink-and-you-miss-it jokes that reward attentive viewers. The direction by Schaffer ensures that even the silliest moments are sharply executed, never veering into lazy parody. The result is a spoof that feels crafted with genuine love for the source material. Perfect movie to unwind with While comedies today often chase shock value or overly clever satire, The Naked Gun strips everything down to pure, ridiculous fun. It is the kind of movie designed to be enjoyed with popcorn in hand and expectations set to “laugh first, think later”. Not every joke will land for everyone and some might find certain bits too bold or outdated in tone. But that is part of the charm. The film does not aim to please every sensibility, it aims to entertain without restraint, just like the originals did. In an era that often takes itself too seriously, this movie offers a much-needed comedic escape.