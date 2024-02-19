JUST weeks away from the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, those interested in an appetiser to the whole game can head to the PlayStation Network, as the game’s demo is currently available.

A PlayStation 5 exclusive, the demo will drop players right into the opening moments of Rebirth, putting them behind lead character Cloud Strife and Sephiroth, who are the playable characters in this specific portion of the game.

Fans of the original 1997 Final Fantasy VII will know that this part of the game is the famous flashback chapter in the mountain village of Nibelheim.

Just as the developers have claimed, Rebirth will open with the events that directly take place after 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, following Strife and his friends’ escape from the city of Midgar.

The flashback chronicles Strife’s relationship with the environment-destroying Shinra Company, their military unit called “Soldier” and ally-turned-genocidal villain Sephiroth.

The demo also lets players try their hand at the game’s combat and gameplay mechanics, which has been updated since Remake.

As this is a demo, it is a fraction of the full experience that will be available once the game launches on Feb 29.