Star-powered brands

A compilation of ambassadors redefining influence

BRAND ambassadors have become an important part of any business’s strategy in today’s digital world. These figures, often celebrities or renowned personalities, represent the essence of a brand by embodying its values and identity. However, as the marketing landscape evolves, so does the ensemble of brand ambassadors. Fresh faces and talents continuously join the fray, offering their distinct voices and perspectives to the brands they endorse. In this edition, the focus is on the latest additions to the world of brand ambassadorship. From established stars to rising sensations, each individual brings their unique persona and influence to the brands they represent, enriching the brand story and building stronger connections with audiences worldwide. Here are some of the diverse talents who have recently taken on the role of brand ambassadorship. Celine – Danielle of NewJeans

The latest addition to Celine’s roster of global ambassadors is Danielle, a rising K-pop star from girl group NewJeans. Joining the ranks of well-known personalities like Blackpink’s Lisa, BTS’s V and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, Danielle brings her unique style and talent to the fashion house. Back in March, the fashion house shared on social media X a captivating black and white image of Danielle adorned in a classic Celine ensemble. Sporting a cropped black logo T-shirt, paired with jeans and a sleek black jacket, Danielle displays effortless style with her signature long dark waves. At just 18 years old, the Australian-Korean K-pop idol has already made a significant impact as part of NewJeans. Since their official debut in August 2022, with the EP New Jeans, the group has garnered widespread recognition for their captivating blend of R&B, electropop, and hip-hop. Their success has seen them top the Billboard charts and grace prestigious stages such as Coachella, solidifying their status as international sensations. Longines – Barbara Palvin

Swiss watchmaker Longines recently announced supermodel Barbara Palvin as its newest “ambassador of elegance”. Known for her casual yet refined style, the 30-year-old Hungarian-born model brings a fresh perspective to elegance that is both approachable and captivating. Longines CEO Matthias Breschan expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Palvin’s presence at the launch of the Mini DolceVita collection last year in New York as setting the stage for this successful partnership. He noted that Palvin epitomises true elegance while embodying the modern and confident woman envisioned by Longines. Discovered at the age of 13 in 2007, Palvin has risen to prominence in the fashion industry, earning recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year in 2016. She has graced the covers of global editions of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Palvin’s debut shoot for Longines features her wearing the Longines Dolce Vita, showing off her natural class and timeless charm. Chaumet – Aya Asahina

Japanese actress and model Aya Asahina have been appointed as an ambassador for the renowned Parisian jeweller Chaumet, embodying the essence of the Maison and its exquisite creations. With her talent and charisma, Asahina elegantly represents the values of Chaumet, and is the ideal fit to be the brand’s ambassador for Japan, given her immense popularity in her home country. As a woman, a mother, and both as an actress and a model, she embodies Chaumet’s philosophy, blending flexibility with strength and delicacy with assertiveness. Expressing her excitement about her new role, Asahina said: “It is an honour to be part of the historic Chaumet family, which has been around since 1780. As Chaumet’s ambassador in Japan, I want to convey the charm of jewellery, which values human connections, to everyone. I am also looking forward to spending a wonderful time wearing the creations myself!” Going forward, the actress will participate in various initiatives to showcase the allure of Chaumet to audiences in Japan. Christian Louboutin – Yang Mi

French luxury house Christian Louboutin recently welcomed actress Yang Mi as its brand ambassador. Renowned as one of Asia’s most influential actors, Yang has masterfully portrayed numerous beloved characters. As per the statement, Yang’s confidence and maturity complement Maison’s distinctive style, effortlessly radiating charm. Her dedication to her craft aligns seamlessly with the brand’s founder and designer’s passionate pursuit of artistic expression. The brand eagerly anticipates the collaboration, stating: “Yang is a talented and charismatic actress; her unique vision of fashion and bold energy perfectly reflects our brand values. Welcome her on board!” Glennfiddich & The Balvenie – Jyri Pylkkanen