Stay fit in style

THE Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro offers an impressive combination of design, functionality and user-friendly features, making it a standout choice in the fitness tracker market. Comfortable fit This smart band weighs only 22.5g without the strap. This compact size ensures that the band remains unobtrusive during daily activities and workouts. The applicable wrist range of 135mm–205mm provides a comfortable fit for various wrist sizes. The 1.74” Amoled square screen is a significant highlight, offering a resolution of 336 × 480 pixels with 336PPI. Users will appreciate the vibrant and crisp display, which improves readability even in bright sunlight, thanks to its 600 nits brightness and auto-brightness adjustment feature. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus front cover glass adds durability, ensuring the screen remains scratch-resistant. The TPU strap material is both durable and comfortable, making it suitable for long-term wear. It easily adjusts to fit different wrist sizes, ensuring that users can find their perfect fit.

Advanced fitness tracking Equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter and ambient light sensor, the Smart Band 8 Pro provides a thorough health and fitness tracking experience. These sensors enable accurate tracking of various activities, heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen levels, offering users valuable insights into their overall health. The Mi Fitness app is a crucial component of the user experience, integrating with the band to offer a wide range of features. Users can easily track their daily activity, monitor their sleep patterns and set fitness goals. The app’s intuitive interface makes it accessible to both beginners and advanced users. The lithium-ion polymer battery in the Smart Band 8 Pro charges in 80 minutes and offers up to 14 days of typical use on a single charge. This extended battery life ensures that users can rely on their band without frequent recharging, making it ideal for those with busy lifestyles.