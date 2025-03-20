SIX-member girl group StayC is entering its new musical era, releasing its fifth single album [S] after a five-month break.

Accompanied by a more edgy sound, [S] serves as a bridge to connecting the group with diverse audiences, encapsulating the ideals of “sensual, sophisticated and self-esteem”.

The title track Bebe, a funky house number embodies this new direction by merging a striking visual and bold typography reminiscent of high-fashion editorials.

Its catchy hook delivers the message of defying stereotypes and embracing one’s true self, inviting fans to be authentic.

Pipe Down embodies a similar sound, featuring catchy brass sounds highlighting a more robust vocal style previously unseen by the K-pop group.

With a witty nod to the idea of a mute button, the song reinforces the group’s commitment to reinventing its musical identity.

Consisting of members Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J, the group made its debut back in 2020 with its single album Star to a Young Culture.

The girls followed it up with three EPs before releasing its debut album Metamorphic in July last year.

Fans can look forward to experiencing StayC’s new era soon as the girls embark on their 2025 world tour Stay Tuned.