Sneakers that are set to dominate 2024 fashion trends

Explore the upcoming trendy sneakers. – newbalance.

IN the ever-changing realm of fashion and footwear, sneakers have remained truly timeless and become an essential fashion statement. Hence, having the latest sneakers is essential to completing your carefully curated wardrobe. So, as we step into the new year, both sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters are undoubtedly looking forward to the arrival of the newest releases that will define the entire year. This article adopts a forward-looking perspective, introducing the five sneakers to watch in 2024 based on insights from a reputable sneakers website. These shoes are poised to make a significant impact on the sneaker scene, appealing to both dedicated fans and casual wearers alike. Get ready to lace up your sneakers, because the exploration of the future of footwear starts right here.

Supreme x Nike Air Force I low Supreme and Nike have announced their collaboration on a new version of the Nike Air Force I (AFI) in 2024, featuring a “White Speed Red” colour scheme. The anticipated release is scheduled for the summer of 2024, with Supreme “Drops” offering an early glimpse of the upcoming sneakers. Priced at USD$123 (RM566), the sneakers will be available for purchase both online and in-store at Supreme locations. However, official confirmation from the collaborating labels is still pending at this time.

Nike Air Force I low year of the Dragon Nike initiated its celebration of Chinese New Year in 2002 with the introduction of the Air Force I year of the horse. Since then, this annual tradition has given rise to a coveted collection of AFs, featuring iconic releases like the year of the rabbit in 2011 and the year of the dog in 2006. The saga continues in early 2024 with the unveiling of the year of the dragon, a unique release accompanied by an unprecedented accessory. The Dragon Air Force I will be unveiled, featuring scaly textured panels, a unique jewelled Swoosh and an exclusive dragon-shaped D-ring carabiner with an iridescent exterior. Typically restricted to an Asia-exclusive launch, specific details on when and where to purchase the AFI year of the dragon are yet to be announced but are expected within the early part of the year.

Adidas Samba Lux Grey Last year, Adidas continued to ride on the Samba trend, a classic silhouette that originated as a football shoe and evolved into a streetwear icon. The Adidas Samba Lux Grey III is the latest addition to this lineup, representing a premium take on the classic model. Crafted from high-quality suede in a singular grey shade, the sneaker exudes sophistication with tonal stitching for a sleek appearance. A subtle contrast is introduced with a different grey hue on the heel and sock liner, made from premium leather. The iconic three stripes on the midfoot were replaced with a modern metallic trefoil emblem on the eyestay, providing a contemporary twist to the traditional Samba silhouette. Released on Jan 1, the Adidas Samba Lux Grey III is available through Adidas and select retailers both online and in-store. Priced at USD$150 (RM690) and available in men’s sizing, this sneaker is a must-have for those seeking to stay on top of the latest trends in the sneaker and streetwear scene.

New Balance 610 Lunar New Year New Balance is joining the celebration of the 2024 lunar calendar year with the release of the New Balance 610 Lunar New Year sneakers. These special editions come in two earthy tones and offer a more street-friendly look compared to the recent 610 colourways. Unlike the trail-focused Realtree and Phantom versions, the Lunar New Year pairs seamlessly with casual clothing. Both colourways feature layered materials like washed suede and hairy suede overlays with a mesh underlay, along with turtledove laces and midsoles. The black outer sole is consistent, but there are minor differences in colour blocking between the two. These special sneakers were also released on the first day of January for USD$140 (RM644).