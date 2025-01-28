Stories of sacrifice, heartfelt connections

FOR the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), Petronas and Spritzer capture the spirit of the festive season with heartfelt short films that delve into love, sacrifice and the importance of genuine connections. Through these cinematic experiences, both brands remind Malaysians of the enduring values that strengthen family ties and inspire unity during the Year of the Snake.

Petronas: Tribute to love and sacrifice in Stay

Petronas continues its tradition of captivating festive storytelling with its latest short film Stay. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Caleb Huang, the emotionally charged film unveils the poignant journey of Xiao Bao, a young boy whose life takes an unexpected turn during a CNY visit to his relatives. In a moment of selfless love, Xiao Bao’s mother entrusts him to their care, believing they can provide a better life for him.

Set in the picturesque rural landscapes of Kuala Selangor, Stay captures the beauty of Malaysia’s countryside in the 1980s, a time when economic hardships forced many parents to make heartbreaking sacrifices for their children’s future. Xiao Bao’s innocent cries for his mother to stay and his eventual understanding of her decision are central to the film’s emotional resonance. It reflects the reality of many families of that era, where the bonds of kinship and shared responsibility helped navigate challenging times.

Petronas senior general manager of strategic communications Siti Azlina Abdul Latif highlighted the film’s universal themes of empathy, compassion and mutual care.

“Stay serves as a powerful reflection of how these values have shaped and sustained our communities across generations. We hope this story inspires Malaysians to continue uplifting and supporting one another,” she shared.

Premiering on Petronas’ official YouTube and Facebook pages, Stay is part of the company’s festive series under the theme Beyond Those Doors. By weaving personal sacrifice into a larger narrative of family and community, the film captures the essence of CNY as a time for reflection, reunion and renewed hope.