Stories of sacrifice, heartfelt connections

FOR the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), Petronas and Spritzer capture the spirit of the festive season with heartfelt short films that delve into love, sacrifice and the importance of genuine connections. Through these cinematic experiences, both brands remind Malaysians of the enduring values that strengthen family ties and inspire unity during the Year of the Snake.
Petronas: Tribute to love and sacrifice in Stay
Petronas continues its tradition of captivating festive storytelling with its latest short film Stay. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Caleb Huang, the emotionally charged film unveils the poignant journey of Xiao Bao, a young boy whose life takes an unexpected turn during a CNY visit to his relatives. In a moment of selfless love, Xiao Bao’s mother entrusts him to their care, believing they can provide a better life for him.
Set in the picturesque rural landscapes of Kuala Selangor, Stay captures the beauty of Malaysia’s countryside in the 1980s, a time when economic hardships forced many parents to make heartbreaking sacrifices for their children’s future. Xiao Bao’s innocent cries for his mother to stay and his eventual understanding of her decision are central to the film’s emotional resonance. It reflects the reality of many families of that era, where the bonds of kinship and shared responsibility helped navigate challenging times.
Petronas senior general manager of strategic communications Siti Azlina Abdul Latif highlighted the film’s universal themes of empathy, compassion and mutual care.
“Stay serves as a powerful reflection of how these values have shaped and sustained our communities across generations. We hope this story inspires Malaysians to continue uplifting and supporting one another,” she shared.
Premiering on Petronas’ official YouTube and Facebook pages, Stay is part of the company’s festive series under the theme Beyond Those Doors. By weaving personal sacrifice into a larger narrative of family and community, the film captures the essence of CNY as a time for reflection, reunion and renewed hope.
Spritzer: Humor and heart in Speak from the Heart
Spritzer takes a lighthearted yet meaningful approach to CNY storytelling with its short film Speak from the Heart. The film follows Jasper, a young man navigating familial pressures as he approaches his 30s. Feeling overwhelmed by questions about marriage during the festive season, he enlists the help of a hairstylist, played by Koe Yeet, to pose as his girlfriend for a family gathering.
What begins as a humorous ruse evolves into a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and genuine connections. Koe Yeet’s character, with her quick wit and ability to hear the inner thoughts of others, helps Jasper transform a potentially tense situation into a memorable celebration. Together, they uncover the importance of open communication, understanding and the joy of being true to oneself.
Spritzer’s campaign ties the film’s message to the spirit of the Year of the Snake, emphasising wisdom, charm and intuition in navigating life’s challenges. Beyond entertainment, the film encourages viewers to embrace heartfelt conversations, fostering positivity and meaningful relationships.
Humanity through stories
Through their CNY films, Petronas and Spritzer offer narratives that celebrate the complexities of human relationships, from profound sacrifices to lighthearted yet meaningful connections. While Petronas’ Stay pays homage to the enduring power of love and selflessness, Spritzer’s Speak from the Heart reminds us to face life’s challenges with humour and sincerity. Together, these films capture the true essence of CNY: a celebration of unity, family and the enduring ties that bring us closer together.