Stranger Things star shares uncomfortable episode

STRANGER THINGS star Gaten Matarazzo found out at a young age that fans can be awkward and even downright creepy.

The Netflix hit series lead recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast and told the host about a disturbing encounter he experienced as a young teenager.

“This woman in her 40s straight up said: ‘I have had a crush on you since you were 13,’ and I was like: ‘That’s upsetting!’” the now 21-year-old Matarazzo told Rosenbaum.

He then explained that it was not like an elderly lady harmlessly commenting on a child’s appearance.

“(I thought) like, I am sure she just meant like ‘Aw this kid’s cute’,” Matarazzo recounted.

“But then she doubled down. Like, ‘I’m aware of the age difference,’ and then I was like ‘Alright.’”

To then really drive how uncomfortable the experience was, he revealed that the woman’s daughter was right beside her during the entire exchange.

“And her daughter goes: ‘Mom, what the xxxx?’ I swear to God, this girl must have been like 13, and she goes: ‘Mom, what the xxxx?’”

The actor’s experience in being approached by a much older adult bears similarities with 31-year-old rapper Drake text messaging 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who is Matarazzo’s co-star in Stranger Things back in 2018.