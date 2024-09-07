Stylish audio gears

JBL has recently introduced an array of advanced audio products, fusing better sound experience with innovative and trendy designs at the “JBL Heart of Sound Roadshow” in 1 Utama, Petaling Jaya.

The event marked the debut of three upgraded portable speakers, new True Wireless earbuds and Soundgear Frames audio glasses, that combines audio excellence with fashion-forward eyewear.

Fashion meets function

JBL introduced the newly upgraded the newly upgraded Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 speakers at the event. These models not only feature aesthetic enhancements but also come equipped with Auracast technology, allowing audio to be shared across multiple speakers. The Xtreme 4 has a larger removable battery, Clip 5 features a wider carabiner and the Go 4 have softer edges, that is functional and stylish.