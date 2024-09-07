Stylish audio gears

JBL has recently introduced an array of advanced audio products, fusing better sound experience with innovative and trendy designs at the “JBL Heart of Sound Roadshow” in 1 Utama, Petaling Jaya.
The event marked the debut of three upgraded portable speakers, new True Wireless earbuds and Soundgear Frames audio glasses, that combines audio excellence with fashion-forward eyewear.
Fashion meets function
JBL introduced the newly upgraded the newly upgraded Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 speakers at the event. These models not only feature aesthetic enhancements but also come equipped with Auracast technology, allowing audio to be shared across multiple speakers. The Xtreme 4 has a larger removable battery, Clip 5 features a wider carabiner and the Go 4 have softer edges, that is functional and stylish.
The Live Beam 3 TWS earbuds also made their debut, featuring a Smart Charging Case with a 1.45” LED touch display, at the event. The earbuds offer True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, optimised through the Ear Canal Test in the JBL Headphones app.
The Soundgear Frames were the highlight of the roadshow, blending high-quality audio with stylish eyewear. Available in round and square shapes, these sunglasses are IP54 water-resistant and provide up to eight hours of playtime. With open sound technology, users can listen to music and take calls through a two-mic array with advanced noise cancellation and echo suppression. The frames are designed for everyday use, with features such as “Wear and Play”, which powers the earphones “on and off” function by opening and closing the arms.
All products are available for purchase through Lazada, Shopee and leading retailers, including All IT Hypermarket, Urban Republic and Harvey Norman.