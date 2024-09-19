Explore a new kitchen appliance that complement fast-paced lifestyles

A variety of dishes can be made with the Hotplate.- – PICS FROM BRUNO MALAYSIA

IF you are planning to explore a premium kitchen appliance that can do it all, save space and fit into modern kitchen aesthetics, the new Bruno Malaysia’s Compact Hotplate may be the answer for you. Created to cater for those with fast-paced lifetyle, the A4 paper-size Compact Hotplate or the bigger version or A3 paper-size Grande Hotplate, which are both functional and stylish can do more just one thing. The rectangular-shaped hotplate looks like a cast iron skillet with a cover at a glance, but it can grill, steam and bake.

Apart from just cooking a delicious meal, explore baking cakes, pancakes and pastries. If you are a takoyaki lover, then this is most suitable for you, as the electrical appliance comes with a flat plate and 24 holes takoyaki plate. There are optional accessories or plates, such as a pancake plate, in which you can cook six pancakes. In addition there are also cake plate, multi plate, grill plate, split pot, double steamer rack and glass lid, available for purchase separately. The versatile, convenient and user-friendly Compact Hotplate comes in six colours – blue gray, white, pink beige, magenta pink, Russian pink cardamon green and red, serves one to three people.

Experiment to elevate cooking Bruno, a lifestyle appliance brand from Japan launched a flagship kiosk last week in The Gardens Mall, offering premium appliances. Media members and social media influencers had a chance to cook using the plate at ABC Cooking Studio, which was just a short distance from the kiosk. The hotplate heats up quickly, which saved cooking time. The temperature ranges from low to high to a sizzling 250°C and also keeps the food warm.

The surface of the plate is smooth, the pancake plate has the right size for easy-baking . Compact Hotplate’s design, size and lightweight makes it easy to carry or portable and could work using an electrical port (power cord provided). Grande Hotplace has similar features just as Compact but this one comes in three colours – blue gray, white and red. Grande serves four to six six people and the best part is a 36-hole takoyaki plate comes with the purchase of the Grande.