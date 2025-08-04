Suen-sational night

HONG KONG artiste Eric Suen last Saturday staged his first concert in Malaysia, ending a long wait for local fans who longed to see the suave singer-actor in action here.
Dubbed The Big Reunion world tour, the concert in Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting was the second stop after his two shows in China’s Foshan and Guangzhou last year.
Suen was a 90s pop idol who rose to fame in Taiwan with his debut album and song Ren Shi Ni Zhen Hao. Now 52, Suen is still looking youthful and spry as he spots an ash blonde hair with streaks of blue and purple for his Malaysian gig.
Suen mesmerised fans with 26 songs in over two hours, bringing back his popular hits Wo Zhi Dao Ni Zai Deng Wo, Ai Huo, Xi Guan and Cantonese favourites Love Story (Part 1 & 2). It was rather amusing that he chose to sing local Klang song Pa Sang Anthem by homegrown musical trio 3P. He performed duets with Malaysian singer-songwriter VChuan (Wo Ai Ta, Hoi Fut Tin Hung) and singer Priscilla Abby (Xing Fu De Wang Ji, Saat Foh). He also performed with his wife Macy Chan as the couple belted out You Yuan Qian Li.
Fans were in for a surprise when the singer showed off his versatile skills at playing the piano, harmonica and drums. Suen is proof that age is no barrier to singing, dancing and even doing a backflip on stage. When altitude acclimatisation posed a challenge to him when performing, Suen continued to deliver a memorable night with his best hits for fans.
Suen also performed his more recent songs Pu Tong Ren and Sai Dao, donning a race suit to embody his song, and six other outfit change throughout the night.
The singer paid tribute to his mentor and lyricist He Hou-hua who has penned many songs for Suen. Suen could not hold back his emotions as he sang Zui Hao De An Pai, a final project that both of them worked on before the passing of He last year.
As Suen brought fans through his 30-year journey in the entertainment industry, the once boyish idol remains as youthful-looking as ever, thanking fans for their support over the last three decades, taking in the ups and downs in his strides and being grateful for everything in life.
“I believe this is the best arrangement. Although I am not a mega superstar, all is well and I am blessed,“ said Suen in Mandarin.