Suen-sational night

HONG KONG artiste Eric Suen last Saturday staged his first concert in Malaysia, ending a long wait for local fans who longed to see the suave singer-actor in action here.

Dubbed The Big Reunion world tour, the concert in Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting was the second stop after his two shows in China’s Foshan and Guangzhou last year.

Suen was a 90s pop idol who rose to fame in Taiwan with his debut album and song Ren Shi Ni Zhen Hao. Now 52, Suen is still looking youthful and spry as he spots an ash blonde hair with streaks of blue and purple for his Malaysian gig.

Suen mesmerised fans with 26 songs in over two hours, bringing back his popular hits Wo Zhi Dao Ni Zai Deng Wo, Ai Huo, Xi Guan and Cantonese favourites Love Story (Part 1 & 2). It was rather amusing that he chose to sing local Klang song Pa Sang Anthem by homegrown musical trio 3P. He performed duets with Malaysian singer-songwriter VChuan (Wo Ai Ta, Hoi Fut Tin Hung) and singer Priscilla Abby (Xing Fu De Wang Ji, Saat Foh). He also performed with his wife Macy Chan as the couple belted out You Yuan Qian Li.