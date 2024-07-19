SUNWAY Pyramid is set to unveil Oasis, its reconfigured retail space by the fourth quarter this year.
Spanning over 250,000 sq ft across four levels from the Orange Atrium to the Blue Atrium, Oasis is a pivotal component of Sunway Pyramid’s enhancement initiative to attract a diverse array of high-yielding tenants and increase footfall.
Positioned to be a cornerstone of the retail component, the reconfiguration will accommodate 100 tenants, expanding the mall’s tenant portfolio to 1,000 in total.
Last year, Sunway Pyramid appointed Jaya Grocer as the anchor tenant for the redeveloped space, aiming to elevate asset yield through increased rents per square foot.
Presently, the prominent supermarket chain is located at level B2 and will soon relocate to a larger, permanent space with a brand-new concept at LG2.
“With the upcoming unveiling of Oasis, we are making a critical advancement in our ongoing mission to elevate Sunway Pyramid’s retail experience,” said Sunway Pyramid senior general manager Jason Chin.
The reconfigured space is set to contribute significantly to Sunway Pyramid’s overall revenue and highlights the mall’s ongoing evolution to be Malaysia’s leading retail destination. Additionally, Sunway Pyramid has several other developments to enhance customer experience.
Since 2022, the mall has implemented Malaysia’s first internet-of-toilet system, aimed at enhancing toilet facilities into a smart system for customers and supervisors. Building on this innovation, the latest smart toilet addition with a modern neo-Egyptian theme, located at Ground Floor in the Blue Atrium, will serve as a model for future installations across the mall. The toilets will also be equipped with a family room, catering to parents with children and individuals with disabilities.
Other enhancement initiatives include the mall’s all-in-one interactive self-service kiosk with easy-to-use interface, enhanced Sunway Malls app, all-new escalators located in between the Blue to Orange Atriums that connect from LG2 to F Floors as well as electric vehicle and hybrid charging stations at CP2 and B1 Preferred Parking.
Another enhancement initiative is the Terrace. Slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the Terrace is the mall’s annexe that is adjacent to the iconic Lionhead and faces the New Pantai Expressway.
This upcoming addition will offer a refreshing, nature-inspired environment and accommodate additional high-yielding tenants. These redevelopments support Sunway Pyramid’s goal to become the premier retail destination in the nation.