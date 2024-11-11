Super Junior-D&E set for ‘Eclipse’ World Tour in Kuala Lumpur

K-POP duo Super Junior-D&E is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable performance with its highly anticipated Super Junior-D&E World Tour: Eclipse in Kuala Lumpur 2025.

Promising a night of non-stop excitement, dynamic performances and talent, the concert, organised by Star Planet, will take place on Jan 4, 2025, 5pm at Mega Star Arena KL.

Super Junior-D&E is a powerful and influential sub-unit of the legendary K-pop group Super Junior, featuring the talents of Donghae and Eunhyuk. Since its formation in 2011, the duo has carved a unique path in the K-pop scene, blending its individual strengths to create a musical experience that resonates with fans worldwide. Known for pushing creative boundaries, the two members continue to evolve while staying true to the essence that makes them unique.

This world tour follows the success of its sixth mini-album Inevitable, released on September 2024. The album’s bold and innovative approach has deepened Donghae and Eunhyuk’s connection with fans, offering emotional lyrics and high-energy performances that showcase their talent even further.

The tour will begin in Seoul and proceed to several cities across Asia, including stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Macau, Malaysia and more.

The concert is themed around the concept of an “eclipse“, drawing from the duo’s symbolic identities — the sun and the moon. Much like an eclipse, the performance will unfold in layers, captivating audiences with its powerful visuals and stunning choreography. Fans can expect a setlist filled with fan favourites along with new tracks from its latest releases.

Tickets for the Super Junior-D&E World Tour: Eclipse in Kuala Lumpur will go on sale starting Friday at 12pm.