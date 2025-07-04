Suria KLCC elevates ‘park picnics’ into full-fledged festival

SURIA KLCC recently wrapped up the return of its “Picnic in the Park”, which this year debuted in a vibrant festival set against the backdrop of KLCC Park and the Esplanade KLCC.
Held from July 4 to 6, the three-day outdoor event brought together the joy of al-fresco dining and curated lifestyle experiences in a lively, experiential setting. Now in its third year, this signature campaign reached new heights with modern rustic decor, a Glam Bar for festival-ready looks, and a retro combi van turned snack hub and Instagram-worthy photo spot.
Access to the festival was reserved for Suria KLCC shoppers who spent RM3,000 and above in two receipts between June 13 and 29. Each qualifying shopper received a picnic admission for four, along with RM80 in F&B e-vouchers to enjoy at the festival. From 4pm to 9pm daily, 75 groups per day were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience in the park, framed by the Petronas Twin Towers and the Lake Symphony, from golden hour through twilight.
The Esplanade KLCC was transformed into a whimsical festival ground, draped in sheer canopies and lush greenery. Upon registration, guests received a curated picnic basket and roadmap card to guide their festival journey – starting with whimsical face painting and handcrafted beaded accessories at the Glam Bar Station, and continuing through the DIY drinks bar,
coffee-tasting booth, photobooth with unlimited printouts and more.
At KLCC Park, guests enjoyed earth-toned picnic setups beneath tipi tents, along with engaging workshops such as tote bag customisation and bubble play. Delectable bites and sips were served by Imperial Chakri Palace, TGI Fridays, Sakana, All About Chew, Eight Ounce Coffee Co and Gong Cha. Guests also received goodies from Toys “R” Us, Remax, Kiehl’s, MAC and Hoka.
A highlight of the event was the 10-foot macrame centrepiece and performance stage on KLCC Park Hill, where guests were entertained by live performances from the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, buskers and drum circles. The evenings concluded with a view of the Lake Symphony Fountain Show, providing a fitting end to a magical evening.
Picturesque photo ops, including a vintage combi van, rattan swing chair and the macrame installation, ensured guests had plenty of moments to capture and share.