Suria KLCC elevates ‘park picnics’ into full-fledged festival

SURIA KLCC recently wrapped up the return of its “Picnic in the Park”, which this year debuted in a vibrant festival set against the backdrop of KLCC Park and the Esplanade KLCC.

Held from July 4 to 6, the three-day outdoor event brought together the joy of al-fresco dining and curated lifestyle experiences in a lively, experiential setting. Now in its third year, this signature campaign reached new heights with modern rustic decor, a Glam Bar for festival-ready looks, and a retro combi van turned snack hub and Instagram-worthy photo spot.

Access to the festival was reserved for Suria KLCC shoppers who spent RM3,000 and above in two receipts between June 13 and 29. Each qualifying shopper received a picnic admission for four, along with RM80 in F&B e-vouchers to enjoy at the festival. From 4pm to 9pm daily, 75 groups per day were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience in the park, framed by the Petronas Twin Towers and the Lake Symphony, from golden hour through twilight.