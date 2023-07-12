AFTER a four-year absence from any Star Wars-related media, Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars film.

When the currently untitled film was announced back in April, Ridley disclosed in an interview with Collider that she was nervous as the film would be the first Star Wars film since Disney put a stop to the franchise’s films after 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX.

“I was anxious before I went on stage because no one knew I was going to be at April’s Star Wars celebration event except Kathleen Kennedy and there were a couple of people,” Ridley said.

As there are currently no details on the film except that it will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, written by Steven Knight and starring Ridley, the actress teased Collider by revealing that she knows about the film’s story.

“The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

She also revealed that she did not know if the film would be a one-off or the start of a new trilogy. “I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about,” she said. “But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.