Survival meets hilarity in Korean reality show

FROM dodging zombies to navigating haunted hospitals and sticky situations previously, the latest season of The Zone: Survival Misssion guarantees non-stop laughter and unexpected twists. Whether it is unravelling puzzles or facing off against new adversaries, each episode is packed with entertainment that is sure to leave viewers in stitches.

Joim hosts Kwon Yu-ri and Yu Jae-seok as they welcome two fresh faces to the fray, including Single’s Inferno sensation Dex and former UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun. Following the departure of fan-favourite Lee Kwang-soo, the dynamic quartet is set to tackle a series of uproarious challenges that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

For fans eager to catch up on the action, both previous seasons are also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.