Japan’s number one conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro has touched down in Suria KLCC and it is all ready to lay out the freshest sushi galore.
The 41-year-old sushi chain, which has over 800 outlets across Asia, including 655 in Japan, offers over 100 varieties of sushi, ranging from Nigiri and Gunkan to Sashimi.
Its sushi are made daily using fresh globally-sourced ingredients with rice imported from Japan. Aficionados will appreciate the succulent salmons, tunas and other seafood gently bedded above the sweet and salty rice that elevates the umami sea flavour, without the piscine odour and aftertaste.
With an easy-going ambience, Sushiro’s colour palette and facade that features its mascot, welcome guests with gusto as its friendly staff invites you to embark on an authentic Japanese culinary journey.
Not limiting the flavour voyage, it also has a selection of sides, such as tempura, ramen, udon and the classic edamame — and it does not serve pork and lard. To end the course on a sweet note, you can try its dessert choices.
“We aim to build Sushiro into a household name in Malaysia. We look forward to serving sushi lovers an authentic taste of Japan with our fresh, quality delicacies amid a cosy, inviting ambience,” said Sushiro Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director Takumi Osafune.
Creating a seamless experience, Sushiro, founded in 1984, incorporates technology into its restaurants, showcasing its effort to stay current with its movement and development.
Each table is provided with a touchscreen interface, that also recommends the manager’s choices if you are in a dilemmatic situation. Not only that but you also will not have to wait to get an ocha refill.
You can make your own ocha with the green tea powder provided and hot water dispensed from the table tap. Here is the kicker – all of your food, on top of the sushi, are also sent via Sushiro’s two-tier conveyor belt.
To guarantee only fresh sushi reach your table, each sushi plate is fitted with an integrated circuit (IC). The IC ensures sushi will not served upon travelling 350 metres on the conveyor belt. Upholding practices of sustainability, the IC chip is also designed to help chefs identify popular items to prepare, thus reducing waste.
With friendly staff and non-stop fresh sushi served on a conveyor belt, Sushiro is set to become Malaysia’s favourite sushi joint.
The outlet opens daily from 10am to 10pm, with prices ranging from RM5.80 to RM28, making it just the place for breakfast, lunch and dinner... perhaps, even brunch.