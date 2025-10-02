The Suria KLCC outlet is the first in Malaysia.

Japan’s number one conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro has touched down in Suria KLCC and it is all ready to lay out the freshest sushi galore. The 41-year-old sushi chain, which has over 800 outlets across Asia, including 655 in Japan, offers over 100 varieties of sushi, ranging from Nigiri and Gunkan to Sashimi. Its sushi are made daily using fresh globally-sourced ingredients with rice imported from Japan. Aficionados will appreciate the succulent salmons, tunas and other seafood gently bedded above the sweet and salty rice that elevates the umami sea flavour, without the piscine odour and aftertaste.

With an easy-going ambience, Sushiro’s colour palette and facade that features its mascot, welcome guests with gusto as its friendly staff invites you to embark on an authentic Japanese culinary journey. Not limiting the flavour voyage, it also has a selection of sides, such as tempura, ramen, udon and the classic edamame — and it does not serve pork and lard. To end the course on a sweet note, you can try its dessert choices. “We aim to build Sushiro into a household name in Malaysia. We look forward to serving sushi lovers an authentic taste of Japan with our fresh, quality delicacies amid a cosy, inviting ambience,” said Sushiro Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director Takumi Osafune. Creating a seamless experience, Sushiro, founded in 1984, incorporates technology into its restaurants, showcasing its effort to stay current with its movement and development.