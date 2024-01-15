Sweet to savoury

Four unique recipes featuring the aromatic pandan

PANDAN with its sweet and aromatic essence, is a cherished ingredient in Southeast Asian cuisine, adding a unique flavour profile to both sweet and savoury dishes. In this culinary exploration, we invite you to discover the delightful world of pandan through four diverse recipes that showcase its versatility. Pandan coconut rice Elevate your dining experience with the tantalising aroma of pandan coconut rice. The gentle infusion of pandan imparts a subtle sweetness, transforming an everyday staple into a culinary masterpiece. Ingredients - 1 cup of jasmine rice - 1 cup of coconut milk - 1 cup of water - 1 pandan leaf, washed and tied into a knot - 1/2 teaspoon salt Instructions Rinse the rice until the water runs clear. In a rice cooker or saucepan, combine rice, coconut milk, water, pandan leaf and salt. Cook the rice according to the rice cooker instructions or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove the pandan leaf before serving.

Pandan chicken Enjoy savoury indulgence with the perennial Nyonya favourite - pandan chicken. This is a dish that truly encapsulates the essence of Southeast Asian flavours with its masterful blend of aromatics, topped off by the pandan leaf, which takes centre stage. Ingredients - 500g chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces - 2 tablespoons pandan juice (blend pandan leaves with water and strain) - 2 tablespoons oyster sauce - 1 tablespoon of soy sauce - 1 tablespoon of fish sauce - 1 tablespoon minced garlic - 1 tablespoon of sugar - Skewers for grilling Instructions In a bowl, mix pandan juice, oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, minced garlic and sugar to create the marinade. Marinate the chicken pieces in the mixture for at least two hours. Thread marinated chicken onto skewers. Grill or bake until the chicken is cooked through.

Pandan coconut jelly Cool, refreshing and visually stunning, pandan coconut jelly is a delightful treat that combines the natural sweetness of pandan juice with the creamy richness of coconut milk. This dessert is a testament to how pandan effortlessly transforms simple ingredients into an exquisite culinary creation, perfect for a sweet conclusion to any meal. Ingredients - 1 cup of pandan juice - 1 cup of coconut milk - 1/2 cup sugar - 3 tablespoons agar-agar powder Instructions In a saucepan, mix pandan juice, coconut milk, sugar and agar-agar powder. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar and agar-agar powder dissolve. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for two to three minutes. Pour the mixture into moulds and let it cool. Once set, refrigerate until firm.