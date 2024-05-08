Taemin’s first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur

TAEMIN has announced his first solo concert in Malaysia, making it the second stop in Asia. The 2024 Taemin World Tour (Ephemeral Gaze) in Kuala Lumpur is scheduled to take place on Sept 7 at 7pm at the Malawati Indoor Stadium in Shah Alam.

TAEmates, who are members of the official fan club, are entitled to join the early bird ticket pre-sales. General ticket sales will commence today at 11am.

Since his debut in 2008, Taemin has only visited Malaysia with his SHINee members for the Golden Disk Awards in 2013 and as a special guest performer for the Formula One Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix in 2015.

Therefore, the concert on Sept 7 will mark his first solo performance in Malaysia.

Taemin debuted at the age of 14, displaying remarkable dance talent as SHINee’s main dancer. By 2012, he had showcased his impressive vocal abilities and began taking on the role of the group’s lead vocalist.

He has also appeared in several dramas, voiced characters in animated films and sung for drama OSTs.

On Aug 18, 2014, he launched his solo career with the release of his first mini-album ACE.

In 2021, he became the youngest artiste to achieve the milestone of releasing an album for 13 consecutive years (including group albums).

In April 2024, Taemin joined Big Planet Made Entertainment and embarked on new challenges with a fresh image. Ephemeral Gaze is SHINee Taemin’s first solo world tour and is a significant gift for TAEmates around the world.

Ephemeral Gaze signifies a fleeting glance, conveying the meaning of a performance that shows Taemin is Taemin despite diverse perspectives of others.

For this tour, Taemin will bring a brand new performance from his new album, set to be released in thid month, to show tothe Malaysian TAEmates.

The concert is organised by Masa Entertainment.