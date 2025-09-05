Taiwan Pavilion at Matta Fair Kuala Lumpur 2025 presents culinary, five-senses experience

Huang (third from left), Yeh (fourth from left) and other VIPs opening the Taiwan Pavilion at the Matta Fair Kuala Lumpur 2025. – AMIRUL SYAFIQ/THESUN

UNDER the tourism brand “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder”, the Tourism Administration of Taiwan’s Transportation and Communications Ministry (MOTC) has brought the island’s newest tourist train, the Shanlan Express, to Matta Fair Kuala Lumpur 2025. The Shanlan Express, which is the highlight of the Taiwan Pavilion, is showcased in a life-like exhibition setting against a backdrop of golden rice fields and mountain ranges from eastern Taiwan, allowing visitors to experience the charm of a rail journey between the sea and the mountains. Visitors can experience hands-on tea bag making with Alishan whole-leaf tea and sample nostalgic Taiwanese egg cakes, capturing the spirit of Taiwan’s culinary and cultural charm. With the call to “Visit Taiwan for a Cup of Tea,” the Taiwan Pavilion welcomes Malaysian visitors to savour authentic Taiwanese tea and explore the island’s diverse attractions.

Adding to the excitement, Taiwan’s national cheerleading team — winners of two gold medals at the 2024 World Cheerleading Championships — delivered live performances to cheering crowds. Popular Muslim content creator SoyaBelacan (with nearly 390,000 followers) and travel influencer Just Travel (with more than 720,000 followers) will also appear at the Pavilion to share their personal travel stories from Taiwan. Their presence will help highlight Taiwan’s natural beauty, culinary culture, as well as friendly, inclusive tourism environment through the power of social media. For the Malaysian market, the Tourism Administration has set “Deepening the Chinese community market and engaging Muslim travellers” as its core promotional strategy. The initiative combines rail, offshore islands, ecological and cultural tourism products, while actively expanding Muslim-friendly travel services. According to the Mastercard-Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025, Taiwan ranks fourth among non-OIC destinations worldwide, reflecting international recognition of Taiwan’s efforts in building a safe, diverse and welcoming travel environment. In May 2025, Taiwan was once again named “Best Leisure Destination in Asia” by Global Traveller magazine (USA), and the UK’s cultural authority Time Out ranked Tainan fourth on its “Best Places to Visit in Asia 2025” list, reaffirming Taiwan’s enduring tourism appeal. The Tourism Administration has also joined forces with city and county governments, tourism associations, travel agencies, hotels, theme parks, leisure farms and souvenir businesses — a total of 53 organisations and over 100 representatives — to form a tourism delegation to Malaysia for the Matta Fair Kuala Lumpur 2025, held from today to Sunday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre. In addition, the Taiwanese delegation will host the Taiwan Tourism Promotion Seminars next Monday in Kuala Lumpur and next Tuesday in Johor Bahru, aiming to expand cooperation opportunities between Malaysian and Taiwanese stakeholders and increase the number of Malaysian travellers to Taiwan. These sessions will welcome more than 100 local businesses and media representatives, focusing on Taiwan’s Muslim friendly initiatives, new attractions, themed itineraries and diverse incentive programmes. The events aim to deepen exchanges between Malaysia and Taiwan’s tourism industries while strengthening the market potential and sales of Taiwan’s tourism products in Malaysia.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative Phoebe Yeh explained more: What trends do you observe in recent years regarding travel to Taiwan by the Malaysian public? In recent years, the travel market from Malaysia to Taiwan has shown a trend of steady growth and a strong recovery. With close bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Malaysia, the number of visitors has rapidly recovered, indicating strong demand for tourism between the two sides. As Taiwan continues to optimise its Muslim-friendly facilities, including halal food, prayer spaces and certified Muslim-friendly accommodations, Taiwan has performed outstandingly in global Muslim travel rankings, further attracting a large number of Malaysian Muslim tourists. Furthermore, there is a growing demand among the younger generation in Malaysia for independent travel and themed tours to Taiwan, such as railway experiences, culinary feasts, shopping, flower viewing, cycling tours and family-friendly activities. At the same time, an increasing number of Malaysian companies are choosing Taiwan as a destination for incentive travel. With the gradual resumption of flights between Taiwan and Malaysia and various market promotion activities, the tourism market has gained more momentum. In 2024, the number of visitors from Malaysia to Taiwan reached 430,000, recovering to 80% of the pre-pandemic level, which shows strong potential for market recovery. Taiwan has a wealth of diverse tourism resources and highlights, waiting to be explored in depth by Malaysian tourists. We believe that in the near future, tourism exchanges between the two sides will fully return to pre-pandemic levels and continue to set new records. What do you consider to be the key factors driving or influencing this trend? I believe there are several key factors driving and influencing the positive development of the Taiwan-Malaysia tourism market: • Flight resumption and transport convenience After the pandemic, flights between Taiwan and Malaysia have gradually resumed. There are now frequent flights and diverse options, and promotional fares offered by various airlines have significantly lowered the travel barrier. The direct services provided by low-cost airlines, in particular, not only offer flexible choices but also further boost the willingness of independent travellers to visit Taiwan. • Continuous improvement of Muslim-friendly facilities Taiwan has long been committed to creating a “Muslim-friendly tourism environment.” From the increasing supply of halal food and the growing number of halal-certified restaurants and accommodations to the widespread availability of prayer spaces and signage systems, Muslim travellers can feel at ease and comfortable traveling around Taiwan. It is worth mentioning that Taiwan’s ranking in the GMTI has been rising in recent years, which has further enhanced the trust and expectations of Malaysian travellers for visiting Taiwan. • Diversity of tourism resources Taiwan boasts rich natural landscapes, from majestic mountains and lakes to charming oceans, each offering a different scenery throughout the four seasons, providing a variety of travel options. At the same time, night market food, local snacks, diverse cultural experiences and various themed tours are important attractions for tourists. Taking the Taiwan Pavilion at this Matta Fair as an example, we have specially adopted “trains” as the design theme, echoing Taiwan’s popular railway tourism, to let everyone feel the unique charm of Taiwan’s travel. • Marketing promotion and market cultivation In recent years, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has continuously strengthened its marketing efforts in Malaysia through tourism promotion meetings, media features, social media management and collaborations with influencers and bloggers, effectively reaching more of the younger demographic. I would like to specifically recommend an upcoming cultural highlight — the “National Palace Museum’s Asian Art Festival — Malaysia Month”. This is one of the important events for the National Palace Museum to celebrate its centennial anniversary. It is specially themed on Malaysia, with diverse exhibitions and performances planned to allow visitors to appreciate art while gaining a deeper understanding of the vibrant aspects of Asian culture. This also symbolises the close connection between Taiwan and Malaysia in cultural and tourism exchanges. How do you foresee the development of the Malaysian tourism market to Taiwan in the next few years? I remain optimistic about the future development of the Malaysian tourism market to Taiwan. With flights gradually resuming and stabilising, travel between Taiwan and Malaysia will become even more convenient, and the number of visitors is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. As an important source market for Taiwan in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s importance will further increase in the future. On the other hand, a Muslim-friendly tourism environment remains a key driver for market growth. Taiwan has already shown great results in halal food, prayer facilities and friendly accommodations. If we can continue to strengthen these efforts and design exclusive products tailored to the needs of Muslim travellers, it will help attract more Malaysian visitors, especially families and the younger generation. At the same time, market demand is also showing diversification. The demand for independent travel, in-depth experiences and themed tours is continuously increasing. Future travellers will place more importance on personalised, customised and digitalised service experiences. From railway travel and food culture to eco-tourism, flower viewing, family trips and even corporate incentive travel, Taiwan can provide a wide range of options. Furthermore, with the continuous expansion of Malaysia’s middle class and the increased spending power of the younger generation, Taiwan can effectively seize market momentum by continuing to use digital marketing, social media platforms and collaborations with influencers, in addition to partnering with local travel agencies and airlines to launch innovative products and promotional packages. Overall, I believe that in the future, Taiwan has the opportunity to become the “preferred overseas cultural experience destination” for more Malaysian people, serving not only as a place for travel but also as an important bridge for exchanges and connections between the people of both places.