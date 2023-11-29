Mango Maria Tay illuminating the beauty pageant stage and beyond

IN the enchanting realm of beauty pageantry where elegance converges with meticulous standards and a spirit of positivity reigns supreme, Mango Maria Tay has unmistakably carved her niche in the limelight. Beyond the facade of glittering runways and dazzling gowns, her prowess extends into a myriad of professional pursuits, elevating her status as a beacon of inspiration for women across the nation. In this exclusive interview, we delve not only into Tay’s triumph in securing the prestigious title of Mrs Elite Malaysia Universe 2023 but also into the kaleidoscope of her career, which transcends the glamour of the stage.

Mrs Elite Malaysia Universe 2023 Tay’s foray into the world of beauty pageantry unfolded at the ripe age of 50, marking the commencement of an exhilarating, memorable and enjoyable chapter in her life. Embracing the belief that life presents new beginnings at every stage, she sought personal growth by willingly stepping into uncharted territory, breaking free from the shackles of routine. Grounded in a foundation of public speaking, sporting prowess and early exposure to competitions, Tay found herself not only navigating the runway with grace but also embracing the diverse aspects that define her journey.

Tay harbours aspirations of becoming an influential figure.

Her lifelong passion for grooming, fashion, health and beauty, an unwavering constant, fuelled her decision to participate in the pageant. Confident in her abilities, she relinquished control over the outcome, allowing fate to play its part. The experience of residing in a boot camp alongside fellow contestants, engaging in team-building activities and immersing herself in the camaraderie of like-minded individuals contributed significantly to her holistic growth. Motivation and preparation Beyond the shimmering veneer of conventional beauty standards, Tay found a deeper purpose in her victory – the opportunity to champion social and environmental causes. As a mother, her motivation transcended the personal, aiming to inspire her reserved and introverted daughter through actions rather than mere words. Her triumph became a platform to showcase the synergy between health, fitness, beauty and a commitment to positive change.

Reflecting on her success in clinching the Mrs Elite Malaysia Universe 2023 title and additional accolades, Tay expressed profound honour in serving as Mrs Malaysia Universe. Her vision, expansive and altruistic, extended beyond personal accolades, focusing on the advocacy of happiness grounded in environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability principles. She emphasised the often-overlooked importance of individual choices in discussions surrounding sustainability, championing a holistic approach to well-being and planetary health. Overcoming challenges Dedication and hard work, in Tay’s view, stand as indispensable criteria for success in any endeavour including the world of beauty pageants. Rather than perceiving challenges as stumbling blocks, she embraced them as opportunities for learning and personal growth, underscoring resilience as a fundamental aspect of life’s journey. Setting small, achievable goals and approaching challenges with a tenacious mindset formed the cornerstone of her approach. A tapestry of diverse experiences Tay’s professional journey unfolds as a tapestry woven with diverse threads, encompassing experiences in gaming operations, sales and marketing, advisory directorship and insurance brokerage. Currently navigating the path of an emerging author, she seeks to inspire others by exemplifying the possibility of harmonising a successful career with personal passions.