Taste of Mexico

TUCKED away in the vibrant neighbourhood of SS4, there is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. “Chicken, Por Favor.” Step inside, and you are greeted with a burst of Mexican zest that dances in the air. The aroma of fried chicken, the tangy allure of signature sauces, and the inviting buzz of friends gathering over glasses of tequila and mezcal — it is an experience waiting to unfold.

Behind the magic of “Chicken, Por Favor” is Mervin Chin, a visionary with a passion for bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur. From the moment you set foot in this cosy haven, you are transported to a place where time slows down, and every moment feels like a celebration.

The vibe at this bar is nothing short of infectious — warm, welcoming, and oh-so-inviting. It is not a sprawling space, but that is part of its charm. Here, intimacy reigns supreme, and every corner feels like a secret waiting to be discovered. The interior is a feast for the eyes — a riot of colours and textures that pay homage to Mexico’s rich cultural heritage. Think vibrant murals and wooden furniture that beckons you to pull up a chair and stay awhile.

But let’s talk about the star of the show — the food. At “Chicken, Por Favor”, it is all about Mexican fried chicken — a crispy, golden delight that is bursting with flavour. Paired with rice, fries or corn, it is a great match. Additionally, this place also offers a variety of alternative menu options, ensuring there is something to tantalise every tastebud. And do not even get me started on the drinks.

The bar specialises in Mexican-style drinks, making sure classics like margaritas, Palomas, Charadas, Carajillos, and Mexican Mules, as well as new creative cocktails, are mixed perfectly. With an impressive selection of tequila and mezcal, this is paradise for any spirit enthusiast. Whether you are sipping on a classic margarita or trying one of their innovative modern cocktails, each sip is like a mini vacation to Mexico itself. But perhaps the most magical thing about this bar is the sense of community it fosters. It is the kind of place where strangers become friends over shared plates of chicken and stories exchanged over drinks. It is where every meal feels like a celebration, and every bite is savoured like a precious memory.