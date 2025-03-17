NAVIGATING today’s digital world for senior citizens must seem helplessly daunting with the blistering speed of technological change and the rise of cybersecurity threats.

In 2025, particularly after the pandemic, technology is more integrated into daily life than ever before. For many seniors, learning to use smartphones, social media and online banking is without a doubt overwhelming.

However, with the right guidance and taking a few simple precautions, using technology can be an enjoyable and empowering experience. Here is a senior-friendly guide to embracing the digital age while staying safe online.

Getting started with smartphones

A smartphone is a powerful tool that allows you to make calls, send messages, browse the internet and access various applications, better known as apps. If you are new to smartphones, here are some tips on getting started:

➤ Choose a user-friendly device: Look for a phone with a large screen, clear icons and simple navigation, such as the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy models that are designed for ease of use.

➤Learn basic functions: Get comfortable with turning the phone on and off, adjusting the volume and charging the battery. More importantly, explore the “Settings” app, which allows you to customise text size and brightness for convenience and legibility.

➤ Use voice commands: Digital assistants such as Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant can help you send texts, set reminders or even make phone calls if you simply tell them to do so by voice.

➤ Install essentials: Some helpful apps include messaging ones such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger for staying in touch with your contacts, e-finance ones such as Touch ’n Go eWallet and MAE for making payments and news apps such as theSun for staying informed on current events.