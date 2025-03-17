NAVIGATING today’s digital world for senior citizens must seem helplessly daunting with the blistering speed of technological change and the rise of cybersecurity threats.
In 2025, particularly after the pandemic, technology is more integrated into daily life than ever before. For many seniors, learning to use smartphones, social media and online banking is without a doubt overwhelming.
However, with the right guidance and taking a few simple precautions, using technology can be an enjoyable and empowering experience. Here is a senior-friendly guide to embracing the digital age while staying safe online.
Getting started with smartphones
A smartphone is a powerful tool that allows you to make calls, send messages, browse the internet and access various applications, better known as apps. If you are new to smartphones, here are some tips on getting started:
➤ Choose a user-friendly device: Look for a phone with a large screen, clear icons and simple navigation, such as the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy models that are designed for ease of use.
➤Learn basic functions: Get comfortable with turning the phone on and off, adjusting the volume and charging the battery. More importantly, explore the “Settings” app, which allows you to customise text size and brightness for convenience and legibility.
➤ Use voice commands: Digital assistants such as Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant can help you send texts, set reminders or even make phone calls if you simply tell them to do so by voice.
➤ Install essentials: Some helpful apps include messaging ones such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger for staying in touch with your contacts, e-finance ones such as Touch ’n Go eWallet and MAE for making payments and news apps such as theSun for staying informed on current events.
Exploring social media safely
Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube offer a great way to connect with loved ones and explore hobbies. However, it is important to use them safely to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous individuals.
➤ Create a strong password: Use a combination of letters, numbers and special characters to make your account secure. Avoid using easily guessed items such as birthdays or names. Most social media apps often force users into enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) or even three-factor authentication. Do it, as it is equivalent to adding a lock to your house door after closing and securing the outer grill.
➤ Adjust privacy settings: Each platform allows you to control who sees your posts. Set your profile to private so only trusted friends and family can view your information. Data, such as birthday dates and images, can be misused by others. So, it never hurts to be extra careful.
➤ Be alert against scams: If you receive messages from unknown people asking for personal details or money, block or report them through features that are usually built into the phone or app. Scammers often pose as friends or relatives in distress.
➤ Avoid oversharing: Refrain from posting sensitive personal information such as your home address, phone number or travel plans to protect yourself from potential risks.
➤ Join senior-friendly groups: Many platforms have groups tailored for seniors where you can share experiences, find advice and make new friends in a safe environment, but it is still recommended to be cautious in these groups.
Using online banking securely
Online banking can help you manage your finances from the comfort of your home but security is key. Follow these tips to make online transactions with confidence:
➤ Use official bank apps: Download your bank’s official app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to ensure secure access to
your accounts.
➤ Enable 2FA: Same as before. Many banks offer this feature, which requires a code sent to your phone or email to verify your identity before logging in.
➤ Avoid using public Wi-Fi: Public networks, such as those in coffee shops, may not be secure. Use your home Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection when accessing sensitive financial information.
➤ Beware of phishing scams: If you receive an email or message that claims to be from your bank, the police, courier companies and so on asking for personal details, do not respond. Instead, contact the company or authorities directly using their official phone number.
➤ Set up alerts: Many banks offer notification services that can alert users to transactions and account activity, helping them detect any suspicious behaviour quickly.
Adapting to new technology may take time, but with patience and practice, it can enhance daily life in many ways. By following these steps, you can enjoy the benefits of smartphones, social media and online banking while minimising risks.