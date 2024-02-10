The Cure drops first new single in 16 years

THE hair remains suitably razzled and the lipstick haphardly smeared but can The Cure still deliver the goods after such a long hiatus?

Although Robert Smith and co remain hugely popular with intermittent arena world tours, Alone is the band’s first slab of new music in 16 years.

Long time fans will be wondering which version of Smith will be on show? The writer of such fine jangly pop gems such as Friday I’m in Love and The Lovecats or the dark introspective musician who oversaw the creation of the masterpiece opus that is Disitegration (1989).

Fans of the latter will rejoice upon hearing this new single, clocking in at an epic seven minutes, eschewing the maximum three-minute afforded by seven inch format of yore.