The Cure drops first new single in 16 years

THE hair remains suitably razzled and the lipstick haphardly smeared but can The Cure still deliver the goods after such a long hiatus?
Although Robert Smith and co remain hugely popular with intermittent arena world tours, Alone is the band’s first slab of new music in 16 years.
Long time fans will be wondering which version of Smith will be on show? The writer of such fine jangly pop gems such as Friday I’m in Love and The Lovecats or the dark introspective musician who oversaw the creation of the masterpiece opus that is Disitegration (1989).
Fans of the latter will rejoice upon hearing this new single, clocking in at an epic seven minutes, eschewing the maximum three-minute afforded by seven inch format of yore.
Alone is dark and rich in atmospherics that The Cure is renowned for; the lush opening schords reminiscent of the soundscapes found on Wish (1992). A sweeping string section greets Smith’s melancholic vocals as it takes listener on a sonic journey that is reminiscent of its late 80s and early 90s output.
It may not quite scale the heights of its most popular releases but Alone highlights a band in fine mettle. The slow tempo builds to an epic crescendo which leaves listeners hankering for more.
The fact that the internet is buzzing over this new single is testament to the band’s enduring popularity. Given that The Cure was formed in 1976, one could forgive if Smith and cohorts hop on a greatest hits tour and be conten tmining its status one of the UK’s national treasures. But on the strength of this new single, it appears The Cure is not yet ready to don the ultra-comfy slippers of a “legacy act”.
Fans await with bated breath for the new album Songs of a Lost World, which is slated for release on Nov 1.