The latest mid-range contender in detail

With much excitement and speculation surrounding these new releases, theSun had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Galaxy A35. The following review is based on first hand user experience.

The new Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 models aim to elevate the success of their predecessors by introducing enhanced designs, improved performance, and upgraded camera features.

LEADING smartphone brand Samsung has recently introduced the latest members of its Galaxy A series following the debut of the Galaxy S24.

Specs and features

Starting with its specifications and features, the Galaxy A35 closely resembles its predecessor Galaxy A34 with only a few upgrades. However, these enhancements were not intended to entice Galaxy A34 owners to upgrade but rather to attract new users or those with older Samsung devices.

The Galaxy A35 debuts with a refreshed dual-glass design, featuring a more durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ front panel — an improvement over the previous GG5. It also boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Maintaining consistency with its predecessor, the Galaxy A35 sports a 6.6-inch Super Amoled display with an extended 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, it incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor of the optical type, which operates swiftly.

The Galaxy A35 is powered by the Exynos 1380 5G chipset, which is akin to the one featured in the Galaxy A54, making it a credible alternative to its predecessor. On top of that, the device is outfitted with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the Galaxy A35 promises a smooth and efficient user experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy A35 largely retains the same setup as the Galaxy A34, comprising a high-resolution main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 13MP selfie camera. However, there is an upgrade to the primary camera, now featuring a 50MP OIS imager compared to the 48MP camera on the A34.

The Galaxy A35 boasts stereo speakers, comprising an earpiece speaker and a bottom speaker. Moreover, it incorporates two symmetrical microphones at the bottom and an additional microphone at the top of the device.

In a notable move, Samsung has introduced Knox Vault to the Galaxy A series for the first time, extending hardware-based security. Knox Vault operates independently from the primary system’s processor and memory, effectively reducing potential exploit points. Users can also activate the Auto Blocker feature, enhancing security by preventing unknown apps, commands, and executions from USB connections.

Design, build and ergonomics

The design and build of the Galaxy A35 bear a striking resemblance to many recent Galaxy A smartphones, which is not necessarily a drawback. This familiar shape has been refined over time and has proven to be enduringly popular and instantly recognisable.

At first glance, the A35 appears nearly identical to its counterpart, the A55, as they share the same display, size and colour options. However, notable differences exist between the two models. While the A55 boasts an upgraded aluminium chassis, the A35 sticks with its plastic construction.

Despite its plastic build, the A35 exudes a sense of sturdiness and solidity, ensuring a comfortable grip during use. While aluminium may provide a more premium feel, distinguishing between the two materials can be challenging when comparing them side by side.

This island key is an interesting update that lies in the placement of the power and volume controls, now situated on a slightly raised surface on the right side of the device for improved handling and accessibility. Colour options available for the device include ice blue, lilac, lemon and navy.