SPIDER-MAN star Tobey Maguire,49, recently sparked controversy when he was spotted with 20-year-old actress and model Lily Chee at billionaire Michael Rubin’s recent extravagant party.

Maguire’s public appearance with Chee has ignited controversy and criticism online, prompting his ex-wife to come to his defence amid the backlash.

Photos from the event showed Maguire with his arm around Chee as they left, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

Social media users, mindful of Tobey’s reputation as a ladies’ man, voiced criticism of the substantial 29-year age difference between him and Chee.

Adding to the intrigue, Chee is merely three years older than Tobey’s 17-year-old daughter, Ruby.

Who is Lily Chee?

According to Malay Mail, Chee was born in Atlanta to a father of Chinese-Malaysian descent and a mother of Irish and Scottish heritage, Lily Chee is rapidly carving out a niche in the modelling industry.

Spotted when she was just nine-years-old in a grocery store, she launched a successful career after graduating from Columbia University.

Standing tall at 1.73m, Chee has been featured in prestigious fashion campaigns for brands such as Valentino, Dior, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

Her acting portfolio includes roles in Marvel’s Daredevil series as a young Elektra and appearances in Netflix’s medical drama New Amsterdam.

Chee boasts a substantial following of 1.5 million on Instagram and maintains a strong presence on TikTok and YouTube.

Together with her younger sisters Mabel, 18, and Nuala, 15, Chee is seen as a potential successor to icons like the Hadid or Jenner sisters in the entertainment world.