Top stars consider Nice Guy

A POTENTIAL collaboration between Lee Sung-kyung, Lee Dong-wook and Ryu Hye-young is in the works for an upcoming drama titled Nice Guy.

This latest development in the new drama was revealed to industry insiders on Nov 15. A source from Sung-kyung’s agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the actress, who has been approached for a role in the series, is currently reviewing the offer.

The narrative of Nice Guy revolves around Seok-chul, the eldest grandson in a multi-generational family of underachieving men. In the face of life’s tumultuous challenges, Seok-chul strives to protect his family, career and love, evoking both laughter and tears.

The drama is penned by scriptwriter Kim Woon-kyung, known for works like The Moon of Seoul and Yoo Na’s Street and directed by Song Hae-sung, whose credits include Failan and Boomerang Family.

Dong-wook had previously been linked to the lead role of Seok-chul, and his agency, King Kong by Starship, had also confirmed that he was reviewing the offer.

Earlier this year, news reported Hye-young’s potential involvement as Seok-chul’s younger sister, Park Seok-hee. Her agency, King Kong by Starship, stated that she was actively considering the role at the time.