Top trending searches in Malaysia for March 2024

According to Google, here are the top 10 trending searches in Malaysia for March, including searches for various sporting matches, entertainment and celebration.

The trending terms are searches that had the biggest spike in traffic over a period of one month compared to the previous month. These are not the most popular or most searched terms. Trending terms generally better identify what people were curious about in a specific month.

1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka batsman Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva helped the team defeat Bangladesh by 328 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

2. Waktu berbuka puasa, niat puasa sebulan and solat tarawih

Muslims observing Ramadan this month looked up information on various practices unique to the holy month, such as tarawih prayers and iftar times.

3. Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva led Manchester City to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Newcastle United with a 2-0 win.

4. Hong Kong vs Nepal

The much-anticipated inaugural match of the Tri-nations T20 International Series featuring Nepal and the host nation Hong Kong, China, concluded in dismay due to rain, leading to the cancellation of the game.

5. All England 2024

The All England 2024 badminton tournament saw Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated by Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto after going down 21-16, 21-16 in the final.

6. Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United beat Liverpool in a 4-3 victory to move into the FA Cup semi-finals after Amad Diallo scored a dramatic winner in the final seconds of extra time.

7. Aliff Aziz, Ruhainies

Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz and Malaysian actress Ruhainies were in the limelight following their arrest by religious authorities for suspected khalwat (close proximity) on March 9.

8. Oman vs Malaysia

Oman edged out Malaysia 2-0 in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

9. International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 every year to recognise women’s achievements in various fields and advocate for their rights. This year, Malaysia has chosen the theme “Wanita Dijulang, Negara Gemilang” for its IWD celebration.

10. Manchester City vs Manchester United

In a Manchester derby face off, City emerged victorious against neighbour United during the English Premier League, with a score of 4-3.