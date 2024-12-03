Tradition in every bite

The symbolic significance of Chinese New Year cookies

AS the Chinese New Year approaches, families across the globe gear up to usher in good fortune and prosperity. One essential aspect of this festive season is the delectable array of Chinese New Year cookies that grace our tables. From crispy delights to melt-in-your-mouth treats, these cookies hold a special place in the hearts and stomachs of celebrants. Many of them also have symbolic meanings to usher in good tidings for the new year. Here are some must-have cookies that will add sweetness to the festivities. Pineapple tarts Symbolising wealth and prosperity, pineapple tarts are a staple during Chinese New Year celebrations. These bite-sized pastries feature a crumbly exterior filled with luscious pineapple jam. The golden colour of the tart represents good luck and is an auspicious treat during the festivities.

Almond cookies Almond cookies, with their delicate almond flavour and crumbly texture, have stood the test of time. Shaped like traditional Chinese coins, these cookies are believed to bring good luck and fortune. Share these treats with loved ones as you exchange wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Sesame seed balls Also known as jin dui, these deep-fried glutinous rice balls are coated in sesame seeds, creating a crispy outer layer with a chewy, sweet filling. Symbolising family unity, these golden orbs are a delightful addition to any Chinese New Year celebration.

Kueh bangkit This traditional cookie hails from Peranakan cuisine. Kueh bangkit is a delicate, coconut-flavoured cookie that melts in your mouth. The intricate moulds used to shape these cookies often depict traditional symbols like phoenixes and dragons, emphasising the cultural richness of the Chinese New Year.

Nian gao While not exactly a cookie, nian gao is a sticky rice cake that holds a significant place in Chinese New Year celebrations. Sliced and pan-fried until crispy, this treat symbolises the promise of growth, progress and the continual rise of fortune throughout the year.

Love letters (kueh kapit) Love letters or kueh kapit are thin, crispy wafers often rolled into cylindrical shapes. These delightful cookies symbolise the exchange of well-wishes and affectionate messages during the festive season. Enjoy the layers of crispy goodness as you spread love and joy.

Osmanthus flower jelly Elevate your Chinese New Year dessert spread with osmanthus flower jelly. These dainty, translucent delights are infused with the delicate fragrance of osmanthus flowers. A symbol of auspicious beginnings, these treats are both visually stunning and a delight to the senses.

Sugee cookies Sugee cookies, enriched with semolina and almond flour, boast a rich and buttery flavour. These crumbly treats often come adorned with almond slivers, representing the promise of a bountiful harvest. Indulge in the decadence of Sugee cookies as you celebrate the abundance of the new year.

Red date rolls Red date rolls are a nutritious delight filled with red dates, symbolising good health and happiness. The chewy texture and natural sweetness of red dates make these treats a wholesome addition to your Chinese New Year cookie collection.

Walnut cookies Walnut cookies are a perfect blend of crumbly goodness and the nutty richness of walnuts. Shaped like tiny walnuts, these cookies are believed to bring success and happiness. Embrace the auspicious vibes as you savour the delightful crunch of these symbolic treats.

Peanut cookies Embrace the earthy goodness of peanut cookies during your Chinese New Year celebrations. These crumbly delights, packed with finely ground peanuts, symbolise longevity and good health. The act of sharing peanut cookies with family and friends signifies hope for a long and fulfilling life.