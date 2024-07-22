Her life takes a sharp turn when her old friend and colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos) persuades her to return to Oklahoma. The promise of testing a groundbreaking new tracking system is too enticing for Kate to resist, despite her lingering fears.

The film opens with Kate (Edgar-Jones), a once-prominent storm chaser turned cautious meteorologist, now residing in the relative safety of New York City. Haunted by a traumatic tornado encounter during her college years, Kate has swapped the open plains for the controlled environment of her high-tech weather lab.

Featuring a cast led by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the film serves as a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic Twister, delivering an exhilarating mix of drama, action and sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Calm before storm

Initially, Twisters move at a slow pace, taking its time to establish Kate’s background and the dynamics of her relationship with Javi. For viewers seeking immediate action, the first act may feel like a test of patience. The film meticulously sets the stage, introducing the key players and their motivations but lacks the immediate hook that disaster movie buffs might expect.

As Kate returns to the plains, she crosses paths with Tyler (Powell), a social media sensation and storm chaser known for his daring antics. Tyler’s reckless approach to tornado hunting contrasts sharply with Kate’s cautious, methodical style. Sparks fly, not just from the stormy skies but from the undeniable chemistry between Kate and Tyler. Their initial interactions are fraught with tension, providing a humorous and engaging dynamic that adds depth to their characters.

The supporting cast, including Brandon Perea as Boone, a videographer in Tyler’s crew and Sasha Lane as Lilly, a skilled drone operator, adds layers to the narrative. Maura Tierney’s portrayal of Cathy, Kate’s concerned mother, offers a grounding emotional subplot that underscores the personal stakes involved.

The true heart of Twisters begins to beat as storm season intensifies. Once the film shifts gears, it accelerates into a high-octane, tornado-chasing thrill ride. Kate and Tyler, along with their respective teams, find themselves in the crosshairs of multiple converging storm systems over central Oklahoma. The special effects are nothing short of spectacular, capturing the terrifying beauty and raw power of nature’s most destructive force.

Chung’s direction shines in these sequences, balancing chaos and destruction with moments of breathtaking visual artistry. The tornado scenes are masterfully crafted, pulling audiences to the edge of their seats with each swirling vortex and flying debris. The film’s pacing, initially sluggish, picks up dramatically, hurtling towards an explosive climax that keeps viewers riveted.

Screen chemistry

At the core of Twisters is the palpable chemistry between Edgar-Jones and Powell. Their evolving relationship, from adversaries to reluctant allies, injects the film with a romantic tension that is compelling and entertaining.

Their banter is sharp, their exchanges charged with an electric mix of attraction and rivalry. This dynamic adds a layer of depth to the narrative, making their journey through the storm all the more engaging.

The film’s romantic subplot, while occasionally veering into predictable territory, serves as a strong counterbalance to the intense disaster elements. It provides a human touch, reminding audiences that amid chaos and destruction, personal connections and emotional resilience play a crucial role.

As Twisters race towards its end, it delivers on the promise of an epic showdown with nature’s fury. The final act is a whirlwind of action, emotion and jaw-dropping visuals.

The abrupt ending, though effective, feels like it cuts short an adventure that viewers are not quite ready to leave. The audience is left in a state of adrenaline-fueled anticipation, eager for a potential continuation of Kate and Tyler’s story.