Ultimate night adventure

KICKING off a revolutionary journey, Xpaze Super Club has officially opened its doors, transforming the city’s nightlife.
The grand inauguration, featuring DJ Yoyo from China, set the stage for an extraordinary 9,144-square-meter super club experience.
This avant-garde venue boasts a futuristic space-themed atmosphere and cutting-edge laser shows, generating buzz over the past three months.
Immerse yourself in an exciting fusion of EDM and Hard Style Hip-Hop, expertly complemented by the club’s state-of-the-art interior design.
The pulsating laser and sound system promise to infuse your weekends with electrifying beats. For a touch of glamour, Xpaze has curated special nights, with Wednesdays dedicated to the Celestial Queen and Thursdays reserved for EDM enthusiasts.
The party vibe continues through Fridays and Saturdays, while Sundays deliver an adrenaline-pumping hiphop extravaganza.
Operating from 9.00 pm to 3.00 am every Wednesday to Sunday, admission is priced at RM60, with complimentary entry for ladies on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Stay in the loop with Xpaze’s weekly events and highlights by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Brace yourself for an unforgettable nightlife escapade like no other.
Xpaze Super Club is located at 3-30, 3rd floor, Viva shopping mall, Jalan Loke Yew, Taman Miharja, 55200 Kuala Lumpur.
For more information, check out Instagram: instagram.com/xpazeclubkl/?hl=en