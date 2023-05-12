Ultimate night adventure

KICKING off a revolutionary journey, Xpaze Super Club has officially opened its doors, transforming the city’s nightlife.

The grand inauguration, featuring DJ Yoyo from China, set the stage for an extraordinary 9,144-square-meter super club experience.

This avant-garde venue boasts a futuristic space-themed atmosphere and cutting-edge laser shows, generating buzz over the past three months.

Immerse yourself in an exciting fusion of EDM and Hard Style Hip-Hop, expertly complemented by the club’s state-of-the-art interior design.

The pulsating laser and sound system promise to infuse your weekends with electrifying beats. For a touch of glamour, Xpaze has curated special nights, with Wednesdays dedicated to the Celestial Queen and Thursdays reserved for EDM enthusiasts.