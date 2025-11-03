Undercover chaos

DIRECTED by Kim Tae-hyung and written by Park Ji-hyun, Undercover High School is the latest action-comedy K-drama to entice viewers. This series brings an exciting mix of action, humour and mystery, following an elite agent who is forced to go undercover as a high school student.
Plot and execution
The drama follows Jung Hae-seong (Seo Kang-joon), a highly skilled National Intelligence Service agent who is demoted after a botched mission. Tasked with retrieving Emperor Gojong’s lost gold bars, he goes undercover as a student at Byeongmun High School. What begins as a covert mission soon spirals into a chaotic and comedic journey as he navigates high school life while maintaining his cover.
One of the show’s strongest elements is its ability to blend multiple genres. The action sequences are thrilling, with well-choreographed fights that showcase Seo’s agility. At the same time, the high school setting brings lighthearted, almost slapstick comedy, especially in Hae-seong’s interactions with his classmates and teachers.
Cast and performances
Seo Kang-joon makes a powerful return to the small screen in his first project after completing military service. He looks fitter than ever, sporting a sharp physique that makes his action scenes even more convincing. His charisma shines as he effortlessly balances intense fight sequences with hilarious high school antics, proving once again why he is a fan-favourite actor.
Jin Ki-joo delivers a strong performance as Oh Su-a, a dedicated Korean history teacher and Hae-seong’s homeroom teacher. She adds warmth and emotional depth to the story, especially as her character starts noticing similarities between Hae-seong and her first love. Her chemistry with Seo is natural, making their scenes engaging.
The supporting cast, including the mischievous high school students and strict faculty members, adds charm to the show. Each character has their quirks, creating fun and memorable moments that keep the story lively.
Strengths and weaknesses
The show’s biggest strength is its ability to keep the audience entertained. The pacing is brisk, and the blend of action and comedy makes it a fun watch. However, some moments feel exaggerated, especially in its comedic elements, which may not appeal to viewers looking for a strictly action-focused narrative. Additionally, the romance subplot, while intriguing, takes a backseat in the initial episodes.
Undercover High School is a refreshing and entertaining drama, ideal for those who enjoy action-packed stories. If you are looking for a fun ride with charismatic performances, this drama is definitely worth watching.
New episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday on MBC. The series can be streamed on Viu, Prime Video (Kocowa) or Bilibili.
Director: Kim Tae-hyung
Cast: Seo Kang-joon, Jin ki-joo
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 7