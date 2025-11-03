Undercover chaos

DIRECTED by Kim Tae-hyung and written by Park Ji-hyun, Undercover High School is the latest action-comedy K-drama to entice viewers. This series brings an exciting mix of action, humour and mystery, following an elite agent who is forced to go undercover as a high school student.

Plot and execution

The drama follows Jung Hae-seong (Seo Kang-joon), a highly skilled National Intelligence Service agent who is demoted after a botched mission. Tasked with retrieving Emperor Gojong’s lost gold bars, he goes undercover as a student at Byeongmun High School. What begins as a covert mission soon spirals into a chaotic and comedic journey as he navigates high school life while maintaining his cover.

One of the show’s strongest elements is its ability to blend multiple genres. The action sequences are thrilling, with well-choreographed fights that showcase Seo’s agility. At the same time, the high school setting brings lighthearted, almost slapstick comedy, especially in Hae-seong’s interactions with his classmates and teachers.

Cast and performances

Seo Kang-joon makes a powerful return to the small screen in his first project after completing military service. He looks fitter than ever, sporting a sharp physique that makes his action scenes even more convincing. His charisma shines as he effortlessly balances intense fight sequences with hilarious high school antics, proving once again why he is a fan-favourite actor.