Up-close ocean experiences

Explore world beneath waves with fishes galore

IF you are curious about the underwater world, a visit to an oceanarium will light up your imagination and feed your fascination. From stroking a starfish, feeding the fishes to drawing your favourite sea creatures and bringing them to life in the digital ocean, Sea Life Malaysia, the aquarium attraction in Legoland Malaysia, Johor, lets visitors learn and get up close with sea creatures. This month, the aquarium has added arowana to its display, bringing another charm to the Malaysian Rainforest Zone in Sea Life Malaysia. This exhibit features a kampung house mock-up, showcasing fish species native to Malaysia, such as the giant river carp (temoleh), tin foil barb (lampam) and giant redtail gourami (kaloi).

The Malaysian Rainforest Zone not only highlights the rich biodiversity of Malaysia but also connects visitors to the cultural significance of these species. This zone is also home to several endangered species, including the giant river carp and giant redtail gourami, all of which are on display for visitors to learn about and appreciate. Opened in 2019, Sea Life Malaysia features 25 display tanks across 11 habitat zones, designed to replicate the natural environments of over 13,000 aquatic creatures from 120 species, both freshwater and marine. Children can interact with sea creatures and learn about them through all kinds of interactive and educational activities. “Our star creatures are the blacktip reef sharks, zebra sharks, jellies, rays and seahorses. We also have the guest favourites – potato cod (large grouper), nurse shark and Japanese spider crabs are some creatures that captivate our guests,” Sea Life Malaysia manager Kristian Griffin told theSun.