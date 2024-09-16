Up-close ocean experiences

IF you are curious about the underwater world, a visit to an oceanarium will light up your imagination and feed your fascination.
From stroking a starfish, feeding the fishes to drawing your favourite sea creatures and bringing them to life in the digital ocean, Sea Life Malaysia, the aquarium attraction in Legoland Malaysia, Johor, lets visitors learn and get up close with sea creatures.
This month, the aquarium has added arowana to its display, bringing another charm to the Malaysian Rainforest Zone in Sea Life Malaysia. This exhibit features a kampung house mock-up, showcasing fish species native to Malaysia, such as the giant river carp (temoleh), tin foil barb (lampam) and giant redtail gourami (kaloi).
The Malaysian Rainforest Zone not only highlights the rich biodiversity of Malaysia but also connects visitors to the cultural significance of these species. This zone is also home to several endangered species, including the giant river carp and giant redtail gourami, all of which are on display for visitors to learn about and appreciate.
Opened in 2019, Sea Life Malaysia features 25 display tanks across 11 habitat zones, designed to replicate the natural environments of over 13,000 aquatic creatures from 120 species, both freshwater and marine. Children can interact with sea creatures and learn about them through all kinds of interactive and educational activities.
“Our star creatures are the blacktip reef sharks, zebra sharks, jellies, rays and seahorses. We also have the guest favourites – potato cod (large grouper), nurse shark and Japanese spider crabs are some creatures that captivate our guests,” Sea Life Malaysia manager Kristian Griffin told theSun.
Exhibits are designed to educate visitors on marine conservation through storytelling and hands-on interaction, ensuring visitors leave with a deeper appreciation of the oceans and the need to protect them.
“Our aim is not just to showcase the beauty and diversity of marine life, but also to educate and inspire our guests on the importance of marine conservation.”
Sea Life staff, many with marine biology backgrounds, bring these stories to life, ensuring that each visitor leaves the aquarium with at least one important lesson about marine conservation.
“If at least one person go away with one learning in marine conservation, we’ve won,” said Griffin.
Sea Life Malaysia offers a fun experience that also incorporates Lego minifigures in some of the display tanks.
The attraction also has Behind-the-Scenes tours, where visitors can join aquarists on a learning experience, offering a glimpse into the daily care of animals, which is a huge task given the sheer number of species on display.
The tour includes water testing, food preparation, even making sure the lighting is perfect, providing an in-depth look at marine conservation.
Stepping into an aquarium is surreal. There is something tranquil and soothing about watching fishes, and glowing jellies are a dazzling sight to behold.
More importantly, learning about marine creatures and the conservation efforts brought about a better understanding and appreciation for marine and freshwater life.